AND Capital Ventures General Partner Dr. Denise Brown Headlines 'The Future of Healthcare / Health Tech Funding' at SXSW

SXSW 2026 — Austin, Texas Dr. Denise S. Brown

Physician-investor Dr. Denise S. Brown explores where capital is flowing in health tech, from AI to personalized medicine, at SXSW 2026.

What was so remarkable today was truly being at the forefront of the future of health - from space-based health advancements to AI technologies transforming cancer care and personalized medicine.” — Dr. Denise S. Brown— General Partner, AND Capital Ventures

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AND Capital Ventures , a growth-stage private equity firm focused on transformative healthcare innovation, today highlighted the participation of General Partner Dr. Denise S. Brown, MD, in a featured fireside chat at SXSW 2026 titled “ The Future of Healthcare / Health Tech Funding .”The session, hosted alongside Shuchi Rana of ServiceNow, brought together leading voices in healthcare and technology to explore the evolving investment landscape in 2026 and beyond. The discussion examined key questions shaping the market, including which sectors are attracting capital, who is deploying it, and where investors are seeking returns across 2026 and 2027.Dr. Brown, a physician, investor, and operator with more than two decades of experience, is a driving force behind AND Capital Ventures’ strategy to accelerate the shift from a traditional healthcare economy to a health span-focused model. Her background includes executive leadership of a $1.5 billion healthcare services organization, as well as deep expertise across telehealth, scaling high-growth companies, exit transactions, and long-term value creation.The conversation underscored the rapid convergence of emerging technologies and healthcare delivery, with particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, personalized medicine, and next-generation care models.Reflecting on the session, Dr. Brown shared:“What was so remarkable today was truly being at the forefront of the future of health—hearing from innovators across the spectrum, from space-based health advancements to AI technologies transforming cancer care and personalized medicine. It’s been an absolutely inspiring day.”AND Capital Ventures continues to actively invest in companies that are redefining care delivery, improving patient outcomes, and expanding access through technology-enabled solutions. AND Capital is driving the shift from the healthcare to the healthspan economy.The firm extends its appreciation to the sponsors and partners who made “The Future of Health” programming at SXSW 2026 possible, including humble ventures and Fierce Healthcare.For additional insights and to continue the conversation, visit: https://lnkd.in/eJVsArEN About AND Capital VenturesAND Capital Ventures is a growth-stage private equity firm investing in innovative healthcare and health technology companies. The firm partners with visionary founders and management teams to scale solutions that advance the transition toward a more proactive, personalized, and outcomes-driven health ecosystem.

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