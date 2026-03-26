Compass Education Group Welcomes Whitney Longworth as Senior Director of Outreach & Partnerships

Whitney Longworth Compass Presentation

Whitney Longworth joins Compass Education Group from Summit Educational Group as the newest Senior Director of Outreach and Partnerships.

This is an exciting step for Compass. Whitney's experience and relationships will help us better serve the families and professionals who rely on us.” — Adam Ingersoll, Founder and Principal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Education Group is pleased to announce that Whitney Longworth has joined the team as Senior Director of Outreach and Partnerships. Whitney will focus on strengthening relationships with schools, independent educational consultants, and professional organizations across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.Whitney brings more than a decade of experience building and managing institutional partnerships in the test prep space. She joins Compass from Summit Educational Group in Connecticut, where she served as Senior Director of Partnerships and Business Development. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation for providing thoughtful guidance and practical resources that help counselors and families navigate the evolving testing and admissions landscape.This addition reflects Compass's continued commitment to serving the educators and consultants who work closely with students and families. As the conversation around standardized testing grows more nuanced, with colleges refining their policies and new test formats emerging, the need for reliable, research-backed guidance has never been greater. Whitney's role will be to ensure that our partners have access to the resources and expertise that have long defined Compass's approach."Whitney is widely respected in our industry, and I have admired her work for years," said Bruce Reed, Founder and Executive Director of Compass. "She understands the challenges counselors face, and she shares our belief that good information leads to good decisions. I look forward to working with her as we continue to grow our presence on the East Coast.""This is an exciting step for Compass," added Adam Ingersoll, Founder and Principal. "Whitney's experience and relationships will help us better serve the families and professionals who rely on us.""I've followed Compass's work for years and have always been impressed by the depth of their research and the quality of their resources," said Longworth. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of a team so committed to getting things right for students. I can't wait to get started."About Compass Education GroupCompass Education Group is one of the world’s leading providers of comprehensive, private one-on-one tutoring and small group test prep classes for high school students aspiring to attend competitive colleges. Compass has earned an unmatched level of trust from college counselors and administrators at thousands of high schools. This reputation dates back to 1989 and is due to the outstanding success our students achieve, our relentless commitment to research and to sharing accurate information about testing, and the high ethical standards evident in our relationships with clients and counselors.

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