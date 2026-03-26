'Believing Las Vegas' Encore Tour Announced as Wealth Migration Accelerates from Washington State’s 'Millionaire’s Tax'

RSIR CEO, Dean Jones welcomes Olga McDowell, Senior Sales Associate and Peter Ward, Sales Associate, from Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, and Randy Char of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) announced a three-day, on-location “Believing Las Vegas” Encore Tour, co-hosted by executives of RSIR and Randy Char, a top-producing luxury advisor with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty. The program runs April 29–May 1, 2026, and will immerse RSIR brokers and other participating affiliates in the region’s premier luxury communities, developments, and investment opportunities. The tour will also sample the desert valley’s world-renowned hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle attractions, and outdoor recreation.Why Las Vegas and Why Now?On the heels of Washington State legislators advancing a “Millionaire’s Tax”, alongside existing capital gains and estate tax pressures, ultra-high-net-worth households from the Evergreen State are increasingly evaluating alternative domicile strategies. Nevada—offering no state income or capital gains tax—has emerged as a primary beneficiary of this shift. This trend prompted Dean Jones, President and CEO of RSIR, to experience the dynamic in real time in early March, which was followed by a reciprocal visit by Char to present the market fundamentals to RSIR brokers on March 10, 2026. The same “Believing Las Vegas” pop-up event also showcased Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, drawing scores of RSIR brokers and select clientele.“We witnessed firsthand demand from Washington’s expats descending to Las Vegas, including new transactions that were generated as a result of our recent property showcase in the Pacific Northwest,” said Jones. “Next, we’ll array an opportunity for RSIR brokers and their clients to experience these trends for themselves in late April.”Jones acknowledged that Washington Governor Ferguson has not yet signed the proposed “Millionaire’s Tax” (SB 6346). However, it has passed both chambers of the Washington State Legislature (House and Senate), and the Governor has stated publicly he intends to sign it.As Global Real Estate Advisors, RSIR leaders are mobilizing their brokerage to meet clients where the demand is moving. Jones has further committed to touring additional tax-friendly states in the following months, including Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Wyoming, and Utah, to round out the series of “Destination Markets” showcases to establish direct referral networks.Market Momentum From the Front Lines in Las VegasRandy Char reports strong year-to-date performance from his individual team that underscores accelerating luxury demand, particularly from Seattle and Bellevue:15 closed transactions so far in 20266 pending in escrow19 active luxury listingsSelect 2026 highlights by Randy Char:$22.5M residence at The Summit in Summerlin— buyer relocated from a high-tax state$12.5M off-market homesite at The Summit in Summerlin$5.7M custom estate in Southern Highlands driven by tax migration$13M sale at 716 Dragon Peak in Henderson$7M pending sale at Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas in HendersonNotable trend: Buyers are not only relocating, but they are reinvesting and upgrading after experiencing the Las Vegas lifestyle and permanently repositioning before a new wave of buyers creates more competition in the luxury segment.“We’re seeing Seattle-area buyers test Las Vegas for a few quarters and quickly commit long-term,” said Char. “The combination of tax efficiency and lifestyle is proving decisive, especially for move-in ready inventory.”Other developments under construction have also reported robust presales, and this spike of demand directly correlates to the recent imposition of the “Millionaire’s Tax” in Washington.“Our Four Seasons Private Residences development is approaching 85% sold with multiple homes purchased by Washington residents. We have seen a significant increase within the last six months, specifically,” said Craig H. Eddins, Executive Vice President with Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, located in the guard-gated, McDonald Highlands community in Henderson, Nevada. “The sales tempo is only accelerating now that we’re becoming more limited on remaining inventory.”Jones noted these stats are not just a trend, but in fact a movement. He added, “Affluent consumers are watching the trajectory of tax policies and the relative limited inventory and rising prices of select properties, so making a move ahead of the wave is a prudent strategy.”Given the demand with Washington residents, Four Seasons Private Residences agreed to showcase a $35 million penthouse on RSIR’s exclusive “Home of the Day” listing portal on the Puget Sound Business Journal website. The “Believing Las Vegas” showcase is also being targeted by Char and other Las Vegas brokers.Char is featuring a Las Vegas listing in the Pacific Northwest, which is now live.The “Believing Las Vegas” ExperienceParticipating brokers will receive curated access to:Private tours of The Summit, MacDonald Highlands, and the Ascaya communityOn-site presentation of the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas with a hard hat tour of the development under constructionA tour of Lake Las Vegas, including a community nicknamed “Mini Mercer Island”Exclusive listings and off-market opportunitiesBuilder and developer briefings, including water restrictions impacting developmentMarket insights on migration, pricing, and luxury real estate absorptionHigh-level networking with local market leadersCurated world-class culinary and entertainment packagesOptional lifestyle experiences ranging from golf, tennis, hiking, helicopter tours, etc.Strategic Context: Destination Market SeriesThis Encore Tour anchors RSIR’s Destination Market Series, equipping brokers and clients with actionable intelligence on markets benefiting from shifting tax policy and lifestyle preferences.“Wealth isn’t disappearing; some of it is relocating,” concluded Jones. “Las Vegas is a compelling intersection of tax efficiency, lifestyle, and luxury real estate. Our role is to connect our brokers to that momentum so they can better serve their clients. We thank Randy Char and the team behind Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for this timely hospitality.”Event DetailsEvent: Believing Las Vegas – Encore TourDates: April 29–May 1, 2026Location: Las Vegas, Nevada (lifestyle and property tour to be determined)Hosts: Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty & Randy Char, Global Real Estate Advisor and Brand Ambassador with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty

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