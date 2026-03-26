AuthMind Wins 2026 Global Infosec Award for Innovation in Agentic AI Identity Protection

AuthMind

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuthMind , the leader in identity observability–driven threat protection, today announced that its AuthMind Agentic AI Identity Observability & Protection Platform won a 2026 Global Infosec Award presented by Cyber Defense Magazine. AuthMind received the Most Innovative designation in the program’s Agentic AI Identity Protection category.Presented during the annual RSA Conference in San Francisco, the Global Infosec Awards honor cybersecurity companies that demonstrate groundbreaking innovation and leadership in addressing today’s most pressing threats. AuthMind’s recognition underscores the growing importance of securing identities in environments increasingly driven by AI-powered systems and autonomous agents.AuthMind’s platform uniquely leverages AI and ML capabilities to continuously observe and analyze identity behavior across enterprise environments, while simultaneously securing the rapidly expanding universe of agentic AI identities. By tracking both human and non-human identities as well as autonomous AI agents, AuthMind provides deep visibility into what identities are doing, where they are operating, and how access paths evolve in real time.As enterprises deploy more AI-driven applications, services, and automation, identity security challenges are becoming more complex and dynamic. AuthMind addresses this challenge by delivering network-driven identity observability that maps real access paths across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, and on-premises environments. This enables organizations to detect misuse, uncover hidden risks, and eliminate identity blind spots tied to both traditional and AI-powered entities.“AI is transforming how enterprises operate, but it is also fundamentally reshaping the identity threat landscape - not only increasing the number of AI agent identities to protect, but also rapidly accelerating attacks targeting the identity perimeter," said Shlomi Yanai, CEO of AuthMind. “This recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine highlights our commitment to helping organizations detect AI accelerated identity attacks while also securing the new class of agentic AI identities that are increasingly making autonomous decisions across enterprise environments. Without this dual visibility, organizations are flying blind.”AuthMind’s approach goes beyond traditional identity security tools to discover and protect Agentic AI, NHI and human identities by combining ISPM and ITDR with real-time behavioral analysis powered by AI and ML, allowing organizations to proactively manage identity risk rather than react to incidents after they occur.For more information about AuthMind’s approach to securing agentic AI identities, visit https://www.authmind.com/agentic-ai-identity-protection About AuthMindAuthMind empowers organizations to secure agentic AI, non-human (NHI), and human identities by continuously observing every access and understanding every activity across every environment. Unlike traditional identity tools, AuthMind’s patented observability provides real-time visibility into identity behavior, eliminating blind spots and shadow IT while transforming identity security from a static policy-based approach to a dynamic AI-based solution. Founded in 2020, the Maryland-based company also has R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit www.authmind.com

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