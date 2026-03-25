Cyber Defense Advisors Achieves SBA VOSB and SDVOSB Certification, Expanding Federal Contracting Capabilities
Strengthens CDA’s ability to support federal agencies and contractors through expanded set-aside eligibility and cybersecurity expertise.
This designation confirms CDA’s eligibility to compete for federal contracts set aside for VOSB and SDVOSB firms, further enhancing its ability to support government agencies and prime contractors with qualified cybersecurity services.
CDA provides penetration testing, compliance advisory, and risk management services to organizations across the public and private sectors. With these certifications, CDA is formally recognized within the SBA’s VetCert program and eligible for multiple federal contracting pathways.
“This certification represents an important step forward for CDA,” said Francis Schmuff, CEO of CDA. “It further strengthens our ability to support federal agencies and prime contractors with high-quality cybersecurity services, while expanding our role in programs designed to increase opportunities for small and veteran-owned businesses.”
For more information, visit:
www.cyberdefenseadvisors.com
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About Cyber Defense Advisors
Cyber Defense Advisors (CDA) is a U.S.-based cybersecurity and compliance firm providing penetration testing, advisory, and risk management services to organizations across a range of industries. CDA helps organizations strengthen their security posture and meet regulatory requirements through practical, execution-focused solutions.
Robert Gorman
Cyber Defense Advisors
+1 2034082701
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