On Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day Alpha Phi Alpha Program Airs for General Charles McGee and Raises Funds for STEM
Video premier in honor of Brigadier General Charles McGee supports “living monument” for the famed Tuskegee Airman and students who pursue STEM degrees at HBCUs
The 4th Thursday of March each year is recognized as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day. The Brigadier General Charles McGee, A Legacy of Courage and Sacrifice feature video begins airing on March 26. The 1-hour video premieres on YouTube at https://youtu.be/thjNuV1poqU or link to the video via www.charlesmcgeestem.org.
The video premier includes previously non-public video footage highlighting Brigadier General Charles McGee’s life journey, his National Aviation Hall Fame induction, memories shared by his children, his involvement with Alpha Phi Alpha, remarks from U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, and remarks from General Charles McGee Scholarship award recipients.
The Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM 501(c)3 is a “living monument” to recognize and continue to promote the legacy of this famed Tuskegee Airman. The scholarship benefits underserved and underrepresented high school and college students who pursue STEM degrees at any of the nearly 100 historically black colleges and universities
Brigadier General Charles McGee, an American hero and national treasure, entered eternal rest on January 16, 2022, at age 102. During his remarkable life, he flew 409 aerial fighter combat missions in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. General McGee holds the record for the highest three-war total of fighter combat missions of any pilot in U.S. Air Force history. He is enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame. His military service began as one of the Tuskegee Airmen in the 332nd, famed pioneers who fought racial prejudices to fly and fight for their country in World War II. General McGee was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for 81 years and was active in the Montgomery County (MD) Chapter for nearly 30 years, where he inspired and mentored three generations of Alpha men, thousands of STEM students, and millions of Americans.
We actively solicit public, corporate and community partner support to make this General Charles McGee “living monument” a reality. Multiple ways to donate: text STEM1906 to 44321; scan the QR code in the logo; visit www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org; mail check to address provided. For more information, please visit our website www.CharlesMcGeeStem.org or reach us by email: McGeeStem@IUL1906.org.
Steve Ruffin
Alpha Phi Alpha General Charles McGee STEM 501C3
+1 301-500-0896
mcgeestem@iul1906.org
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Brigadier General Charles McGee, A Legacy of Courage and Sacrifice, Video Premier
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