Dallas Chef Andreas Kotsifos Nominated for Chef of the Year at Tastemaker Awards

Chef Andreas Kotsifos Main Dining Room Interior Beef Wellington

Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood in Uptown Dallas earns elite recognition as Chef Kotsifos competes for top culinary honor at 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Andreas Kotsifos, the culinary force behind Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood in Uptown Dallas, has been named a nominee for Chef of the Year at the prestigious 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards — Dallas's most celebrated annual recognition of the city's finest restaurant and bar talent. The nomination places Kotsifos among a select group of ten chefs handpicked by a panel of local culinary experts and past Tastemaker Award winners as representing the very best in Dallas dining right now.The recognition is a reflection of what guests who have dined at Andreas Prime already know: this is a kitchen driven by passion, precision, and a deep commitment to the craft of cooking. Chef Kotsifos executes a menu that honors the classic American steakhouse tradition while elevating it with refined technique and seasonal creativity. His signature lobster bisque sets the tone from the very first course. A perfectly seared Chilean sea bass, a showstopping Beef Wellington executed with old-world precision, and double-cut lamb chops that have become a signature worth crossing town for round out a menu that rewards guests who appreciate true culinary craftsmanship."This recognition belongs to everyone who has walked through our doors, trusted us with a special occasion, or simply wanted a great meal," said Chef Kotsifos. "We cook for Dallas, and Dallas has always deserved this level of dining."Located at 2222 McKinney Ave Suite 200 in Uptown Dallas, Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood offers an unmatched dining experience for guests who expect nothing less than exceptional. The restaurant's sophisticated ambiance makes it a natural destination for intimate dinners, milestone celebrations, and corporate dining alike. A private dining room is available for events and gatherings of all sizes.The 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony takes place May 7 at Astoria Event Venue in Dallas, where winners across nine categories will be revealed. Chef Kotsifos's nomination for Chef of the Year puts Andreas Prime in the company of the most talked-about names in the Dallas food scene and further cements Uptown Dallas as a destination for world-class dining.Dallas diners looking to experience the cuisine behind the nomination are encouraged to make reservations now.Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood is located at 2222 McKinney Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201. Reservations: ( 214) 389-0071

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