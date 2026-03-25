World Champion Shaun Tomson Launches Surfer’s Code Movement to Spread Hope and Purpose Worldwide

20th anniversary edition of Surfer’s Code inspires a live event series designed to bring people together through the power of “I will”

I love the power of words and how we can all use our own words to transform our own lives if we make the promise, and carry through on the commitment.” — Shaun Tomson

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World champion surfer, bestselling author, and globally respected leadership speaker Shaun Tomson is launching more than a book tour. With the 20th anniversary edition of Surfer’s Code (published by Diversion Books ) Tomson is building a movement, a positive wave of hope and purpose based on the timeless values of commitment, resilience, courage, and personal responsibility.Originally published in 2006, Surfer’s Code has become one of surfing’s bestselling and most enduring titles. The new 20th anniversary edition includes a new introduction plus revised and updated material drawn from decades of lived experience in and out of the water. The book officially goes on sale April 28, 2026.At the heart of this new chapter is a simple idea: in a world that often feels broken, people are hungry for meaning, connection, and a set of values they can live by. Through a series of live Surfer’s Code events, Tomson is inviting audiences to come together around stories that uplift, unite, and move people toward action.“The reading of a book can be a life changing experience,” said Tomson. “Books can give us comfort in tough times, and give us hope in days of despair. Books can also offer up a different perspective that can reshape one’s mind state. I love the power of words and how we can all use our own words to transform our own lives if we make the promise, and carry through on the commitment.”Kelly Slater, 11-time World Champion and the greatest surfer of all-time commented on the book: “An all-time classic. Shaun Tomson recounts lessons uncovered from a lifetime in the surf that extend to any and all aspects of life. The Surfer’s Code live presentations combine storytelling, personal reflection, audience connection, and the deeper message behind Tomson’s Code Method, a practical philosophy built around promises that begin with the words “I will.” These events are designed to show how lessons learned in the ocean can help people navigate adversity, loss, change, and everyday life with greater purpose.Tomson, the 1977 World Surfing Champion, has long used surfing as a platform for something larger than sport. Named among the greatest surfers of all time, he has also earned recognition as an entrepreneur, author, and educator whose message has reached corporations, universities, underserved schools, and prisons.For Tomson, the live format matters. “Cell phones and social media have disconnected us from each other. In today’s broken world we need to bring people together and stories told face to face, heart to heart and soul to soul are the way to do it.”That belief is now driving a broader Surfer’s Code movement, one aimed at creating a ripple effect that begins with individuals and expands into families, communities, schools, and organizations. The mission is simple but ambitious: to create a positive wave across the world, one built on hope, purpose, and the daily choice to live by values that matter.Current Surfer’s Code events include:Friday, May 1, 7:00 p.m.Central Coast Surf Shop855 Marsh StSan Luis Obispo, CA 93401Bookings: (805) 541-1129Email: scott@ccsurf.comSaturday, May 2, 3:00 p.m.Tecolote Book Shop1470 E Valley RoadMontecito, CA 93108Info: (805) 969-4977Monday, May 4, 6:00pmPages a Bookstore904 Manhattan Ave.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 318 - 0900Wednesday, May 13, 6:00 p.m.California Surf Museum312 Pier View WayOceanside, CA 92054RSVPs: (760) 721-6876Friday, May 22, doors open 5:00 p.m., presentation at 7:00 p.m.Texas Surf Museum2110 Mechanic StGalveston, TXInformation: www.thetexassurfmuseum.org Surfer’s Code: 12 Simple Lessons for Riding Through Life is written by Shaun Tomson with Patrick Moser and is published by Diversion Books. The 20th anniversary edition is priced at $19.99 in paperback.About Shaun TomsonShaun Tomson is a world champion surfer, bestselling author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. A former World Surfing Champion, he has been named among the greatest surfers of all time. He is the author of Surfer’s Code, The Code: The Power of “I Will,” and The Surfer & the Sage. Through his speaking, writing, and Code Method, Tomson has inspired audiences around the world to live with courage, commitment, and purpose.About Diversion BooksDiversion Books, an imprint of Diversion Publishing Corp, is an independent publisher of fiction and non-fiction, with titles spanning general interest categories and a growing fiction list. Diversion titles are distributed in the trade by Simon & Schuster.

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