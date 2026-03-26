AP&I Announces Live KBI Flexi‑Pave Trail Installation Demonstration at Alpine Groves Park

The live demo will show local leaders KBI Flexi‑Pave’s installation, drainage performance, beautification impact, and safety‑focused trail design.

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWSL)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (AP&I) (OTC: AWSL), through its wholly owned subsidiary K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI), announced today that KBI will host a live, on site demonstration of KBI FlexiPave, the company’s flexible, porous trail surfacing solution made from recycled tires. The event will take place Tuesday, April 1, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Alpine Groves Park in Switzerland, Florida.The demonstration will allow county officials, parks staff, public works teams, and community stakeholders to observe the installation of the final sections of the new KBI FlexiPave trail at Alpine Groves Park, installed by KBI Certified Installer Dave Laub of Laub’s Drainage Solutions . Attendees will also have the opportunity to walk a completed portion of the surface and see firsthand how the material conforms to existing conditions and supports natural drainage.“KBI FlexiPave works well in parks because it can be installed over many existing surfaces, which helps save both time and money during construction. Its porous design supports natural, positive drainage, and it creates a softer, more comfortable trail surface for both pedestrians and animals,” said Dave Laub, Certified KBI FlexiPave Installer for the project.KBI FlexiPave is used in municipal, county, and state projects across the United States and is known for its durability, low maintenance needs, passive nutrient removal, and high porosity rate — capable of managing up to 3,000 gallons of water per square foot per hour. The material is made from recycled tires and aggregate, supporting both environmental stewardship and long-term infrastructure performance.In addition to its drainage and durability benefits, the new KBI FlexiPave pathway at Alpine Groves Park will contribute to park beautification efforts by providing a clean, natural looking trail surface that blends with the surrounding environment. Its flexible structure helps reduce trip and fall hazards by minimizing cracks, surface separation, and uneven transitions often found in traditional hard surface trails. The material’s permeability and gentle surface profile also support nature friendly design, allowing water to move naturally through the trail system and helping preserve the park’s existing landscape.“We’re proud to support St. Johns County as they continue investing in resilient, accessible, and environmentally responsible park infrastructure. Demonstrations like this give local leaders the chance to evaluate real world performance and see how KBI FlexiPave can meet the needs of their communities,” said Kevin Bagnall, CEO of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp., founder of K.B. Industries, and inventor of KBI FlexiPave.About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. is a diversified environmental technology company delivering sustainable solutions across infrastructure, agriculture, and ecological restoration. Through its subsidiaries—including K.B. Industries and Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)—AP&I transforms recycled materials and natural resources into high-performance products that address global challenges. Its flagship product, KBI Flexi-Pave, is the world’s first porous paving system made from recycled tires, widely used in shoreline protection, urban infrastructure, and erosion control. NGAG’s ASCOGEL™ bio-stimulant enhances soil health and crop resilience, supporting regenerative agriculture and climate-smart farming. With a mission rooted in circular economy principles and ESG alignment, AP&I continues to expand its impact across international markets.About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG™)Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG™), a division of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp., is advancing the future of sustainable farming through science-driven innovation. At the heart of NGAG’s portfolio is ASCOGEL™, a proprietary bio-stimulant formulation designed to enhance plant establishment, optimize water retention, and improve soil structure. Engineered to mitigate risks from drought and excessive rainfall, ASCOGEL™ supports resilient crop performance and significantly boosts yield potential. NGAG’s mission is to empower growers with eco-conscious solutions that align with global agricultural demands and ESG priorities.About KBI Flexi-PaveKBI Flexi-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBI Flexi-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTC Markets including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.