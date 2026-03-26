The Listing Wars Are Back: WAV Group’s New Whitepaper Urges MLSs to Reclaim Their Role as Neutral Data Infrastructure

Cover image of WAV Group whitepaper, “The Listing Wars Are Back: MLSs That Did Their Homework Are Fine. The Rest Have a Problem” written by Victor Lund, Managing Partner. Victor Lund, Founding Partner of WAV Group

Industry report warns that more than half of U.S. real estate brands are shifting pre-market listing strategies outside the MLS.

This is not a portal story. It is not a technology story. It is a policy failure story.” — Victor Lund, Managing Partner of WAV Group

ARROYO GRANDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAV Group today announced the release of its latest whitepaper, “The Listing Wars Are Back: MLSs That Did Their Homework Are Fine. The Rest Have a Problem,” offering a direct and data-driven analysis of the growing fragmentation in listing distribution across the U.S. residential real estate market.

The report examines the escalating conflict between major brokerage brands and real estate portals and identifies a deeper root cause: a structural misalignment between MLS policy and how brokers and sellers are choosing to market homes.

“This is not a portal story. It is not a technology story. It is a policy failure story,” said Victor Lund, Managing Partner of WAV Group and author of the report. “The MLS was designed to be neutral infrastructure serving competing brokers equally. When that neutrality is compromised, brokers do not argue. They adapt. And right now, they are adapting at scale.”

The whitepaper highlights a significant market shift. Large brokerage networks, representing a substantial share of listing inventory, are increasingly investing in pre-market strategies such as Coming Soon, Delayed Marketing, and private exclusive listings. In many cases, these listings are being distributed outside of MLS systems through direct-to-portal partnerships and proprietary networks.

According to WAV Group’s analysis, this trend is not isolated behavior. It reflects mainstream adoption across the industry.

“If more than half of the brands in your market are operating outside your policy framework, the issue is not broker compliance,” Lund added. “The issue is that the MLS is no longer aligned with the market it is meant to serve.”

The report introduces a critical framework called the “50 Percent Test,” which challenges MLS leaders to evaluate whether their current policies reflect actual market behavior. It also reinforces findings from WAV Group’s earlier 2020 Coming Soon roadmap, which anticipated growing demand for flexible pre-market listing management within MLS systems.

MLSs that implemented those strategies are now positioned from strength. Their brokers remain engaged, and their listing data remains intact. Others are now facing increasing pressure as brokers seek alternative distribution channels that better support their business models.

The whitepaper outlines a series of strategic recommendations for MLS organizations, including:

● Reaffirming the MLS role as a neutral data company serving all brokers equally

● Repealing or revising policies that restrict legitimate pre-market strategies

● Implementing a unified Coming Soon or Delayed Marketing status within the MLS

● Providing broker-level syndication controls for listing distribution

● Conducting internal data analysis to understand actual seller and agent behavior

“The MLS invented cooperative listing distribution,” Lund said. “It should not lose the pre-market listing opportunity because it failed to understand broker needs. This is a moment for leadership.”

WAV Group emphasizes that the current shift in listing behavior is not temporary. It represents the early stage of a broader restructuring of how listing data flows through the industry. MLSs that act now have the opportunity to retain their position as the central data hub. Those that delay risk losing both relevance and market share.

You can download a complimentary PDF copy of the whitepaper here.

About WAV Group

WAV Group, a leading consultancy in real estate, offers comprehensive advisory services tailored to real estate brokerages and MLSs. Their expertise spans commission management, technology strategy, marketing, recruitment campaigns, and mergers and acquisitions. With a diverse team of experienced executives and industry leaders, WAV Group leverages cross-functional expertise to help real estate brokerages and MLSs critically assess opportunities for business growth. Their services aim to enhance lead generation, reduce operational costs, and create pathways for market expansion. Learn more at wavgroup.com.

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