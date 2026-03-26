Resemble AI pairs new threat report with free detection tools to help millions verify digital media in real time

Resemble AI logo This report documents an alarming surge in AI-generated deepfake incidents, revealing over $1.28 billion in financial losses and a massive expansion of attacks targeting brand reputation, political stability, and individual safety.

Deepfakes Were an Enterprise Tech Problem; Now They Are Everyone's Problem

As synthetic content and deepfakes explode online, multimodal AI security isn’t optional; it’s essential for enterprises and everyday trust.” — Zohaib Ahmed, CEO and Co-Founder of Resemble AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resemble AI, the leading generative AI security platform, on Thursday announced a new Deepfake Threat Report , free Google Chrome Detection Extension and Deepfake Detection Bot for X and new enterprise capabilities designed to help organizations and individuals identify and respond to synthetic media threats.The announcements come as AI-generated content becomes more common across social platforms, news environments and digital communications, raising global concerns about impersonation, fraud and public trust. According to Europol, as much as 90% of online content could contain some form of AI-generated material by the end of 2026.“For years, the industry focused on making AI-generated voice, image and video more realistic,” said Zohaib Ahmed, CEO and Co-Founder of Resemble AI. “We started by building voice AI models, so we understand how these systems work and how they can be weaponized. Multimodal generative AI security is now foundational for enterprises, employees and everyday people trying to navigate a world where more content is now synthetic.”Deepfakes are driving fraud, abuse, and mistrustThe company’s new Deepfake Threat Report is based on Resemble AI’s proprietary database of verified deepfake incidents, continuously maintained and deduplicated from global media coverage. The report includes 1,567 unique incidents from 2025 drawn from 3,253 news stories. Financial losses are included, though most incidents disclosed no loss figure, suggesting the true economic impact is likely much higher. Each incident is classified by attack type and target category. Among the report’s findings:- Nonconsensual intimate imagery and child sexual abuse material accounted for 20% of verified incidents.- Nearly $1.3 billion in confirmed fraud losses were attributed to generative AI deepfakes, though roughly 80% of incidents disclosed no damages.- The average corporate deepfake incident remained in the news cycle for 3.5 years, suggesting reputational harm can persist long after the original event.New detection tools put real-time media verification in the hands of millionsResemble AI also introduced two free tools designed to help users quickly assess the authenticity of digital content across platforms. The Deepfake Detector for Google Chrome is a browser extension that enables one-click scanning of image, video and audio content across media-heavy websites, displaying results as a color-coded badge: green (authentic), red (AI-generated) and yellow (uncertain). It also provides frame-by-frame analysis for video and segment-by-segment scoring for audio, and works across a wide range of traditional and social platforms, including X, Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo and Twitch.Complementing the extension, the Deepfake Detection Bot for X allows users to analyze suspicious image and video content directly within the platform. By tagging the @resemble_detect bot in a post with “is this fake?”, users can trigger an automated scan, with results returned in-thread to indicate whether the media is likely authentic or AI-generated. Designed to meet users where misinformation spreads most rapidly, the bot offers a fast, accessible way for journalists, researchers and the public to verify content in real time without leaving X.Together these tools provide a simple and scalable way to evaluate suspicious media at a time when synthetic content is increasingly used to impersonate individuals, fabricate events and commit fraud. In addition to these free public tools, Resemble AI also announced three expanded enterprise capabilities:- Multimodal watermarking lets organizations sign every piece of content at the moment of creation, establishing a tamper-resistant chain of custody across audio, image, and video. By automatically identifying file types to embed invisible signatures at the point of generation, the system provides a scalable provenance layer for high-volume production environments.- Zero Retention Mode addresses the primary barrier to deepfake detection in regulated industries like finance and healthcare: the legal risk of cloud-based media storage. This configuration ensures submitted media is analyzed and immediately purged. Once processed, all data is rendered inaccessible to Resemble staff and systems, transforming a complex procurement hurdle into a compliant workflow.- Reverse image search identifies "zero-day" synthetic media that lacks a prior digital footprint. While statistical models identify known patterns, this feature searches the web for matching images, cross-references against known debunked content, and traces back to original source material to detect novel fakes. By combining technical analysis with historical context in a single request, the system surfaces how widely a piece has spread and identifies synthetic media that statistical models alone may miss.Resemble AI said these new releases are aimed at helping organizations establish authentication, detection, provenance and intelligence workflows as synthetic media becomes more widespread.About Resemble AIResemble AI is the only complete generative AI security platform for creating, verifying, and detecting synthetic media across audio, video, and image. Founded in 2019, the company builds its own foundational models for both generation and detection, enabling a powerful advantage in identifying AI-generated content. Its open-source Chatterbox TTS model has surpassed 5 million downloads on Hugging Face, while its PerTh Watermarker helps secure content provenance from creation through compression, re-encoding, and format conversion. Its DETECT-3B Omni model is independently benchmarked for deepfake detection across audio, video, and image, trained against more than 160 AI models. Trusted by global organizations, Resemble AI is defining security for the age of synthetic media. Learn more at resemble.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.