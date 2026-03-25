New Book ‘Famine to Fortune’ Reveals the Biblical Blueprint for Thriving During Crises

What feels like lack isn’t your ending. Your season is shifting. Ready to rise?

Jullian Kyoshabire unveils the "Isaac Principle," teaching readers how to transform apparent dead-ends into breakthrough moments and lasting wealth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As economic uncertainty and personal crises leave many feeling trapped, a groundbreaking new book offers a radically different approach to survival. Published by Spines , Jullian Kyoshabire’s Famine to Fortune challenges conventional wisdom by showing how staying planted in difficult seasons—rather than fleeing for temporary relief—can trigger miraculous growth, provision, and lasting legacy.In Famine to Fortune: The Covenant Path to Supernatural Provision When Logic Says Otherwise, Kyoshabire draws upon the biblical narrative of Isaac in Genesis 26. When faced with a severe drought, Isaac chose to plant crops in barren soil rather than retreat to the comfort of Egypt. Merging profound theological reflections with compelling contemporary case studies of modern professionals, entrepreneurs, and families, the book outlines how believers can navigate their own modern "famines."Kyoshabire addresses the sacred tension between human logic and divine wisdom, illustrating that true prosperity is not about escaping hardship, but about divine positioning. The manuscript provides a highly actionable framework—complete with prayer prompts and journaling exercises—designed to guide readers from simple survival to building generational wealth based on character and faith.The Highlights:● The Isaac Principle: Discover the power of staying in your divinely appointed place during hardships instead of taking the logical, comfortable exit to Egypt."● Covenant Identity: Learn to combat the identity crises that often accompany difficult seasons by remembering your spiritual DNA.● Purpose Over Retaliation: Master the art of handling success-driven opposition with grace to convert envious competitors into supportive allies.● Generational Legacy: Transition from personal prosperity to building lasting, character-based wealth for future generations."Your current famine is not your conclusion—it's your catalyst for supernatural breakthrough. When we align our positioning with divine purpose, we transition from merely surviving a crisis to leaving a legacy," says Kyoshabire. Famine to Fortune is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author Jullian Kyoshabire is a devoted student of God's Word and a passionate advocate for faith-based transformation. Having personally navigated seasons of both profound scarcity and abundant provision, she brings an authentic, tested perspective to her teachings.Currently residing in Mansfield, Texas, Kyoshabire dedicates her time to writing, mentoring, and sharing testimonies of God's faithfulness. Through her ministry and consulting work, she empowers individuals and business leaders to discover their covenant identity and step into their divine destiny.Book Details● Title: Famine to Fortune: The Covenant Path to Supernatural Provision When Logic Says Otherwise● Author: Jullian Kyoshabire● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-90222-207-1● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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