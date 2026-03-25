Omaha Marketing Agency 316 Strategy Group Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

Team member at 316 Strategy Group in Omaha, Nebraska, with monitor displaying “Now Accepting Bitcoin Payments.

Omaha-based 316 Strategy Group now accepts Bitcoin payments for marketing, digital, and media services as business adoption of digital payments grows.

We’ve had clients ask about paying in Bitcoin for years. Now the infrastructure is finally in place to make it practical, secure, and seamless.” — Joseph Kenney

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Omaha-based marketing, digital , and media agency adopts Bitcoin as a payment option as digital payment adoption grows316 Strategy Group, an Omaha-based marketing, digital, and media agency, has announced that it now accepts Bitcoin as a form of payment for client services, becoming one of the early marketing agencies in Nebraska to adopt the digital currency as a payment option.The decision comes after years of client inquiries and recent advancements in payment processing technology that have made Bitcoin more accessible and easier for businesses to accept.“Over the years, we’ve had a surprising number of clients ask if they could pay in Bitcoin,” said Joseph Kenney at 316 Strategy Group. “Until recently, the technology and the guardrails weren’t quite where we wanted them. Now the infrastructure is in place, the compliance side is clear, and the processors have made it seamless. For us, this move is both strategic and practical — it’s about staying on the front edge of where business and technology are going.”Major payment processors have begun integrating Bitcoin into their platforms, making adoption easier for businesses and service providers to accept digital currency as a payment method.For 316 Strategy Group, the move is not about chasing a trend but about responding to market demand and aligning with forward-thinking businesses.“We work with growth-minded companies and innovative leaders,” Kenney said. “Accepting Bitcoin is another way to meet modern businesses where they are and where they’re going. It also reflects how we think as a strategy firm — we pay attention to shifts in technology, shifts in behavior, and shifts in how business gets done. This is a natural step for us, and for the kinds of clients we work with.”Bitcoin adoption has also been discussed in industries with tight margins, such as restaurants and retail, as a way to reduce payment processing fees associated with traditional credit cards.316 Strategy Group will continue to accept traditional forms of payment, including ACH and credit cards, while offering Bitcoin as an additional option for clients who prefer digital currency.Businesses and organizations can learn more about why the agency made this decision and how Bitcoin payments work by contacting 316 Strategy Group.About 316 Strategy Group316 Strategy Group is an award-winning Omaha-based marketing, digital, and media agency that helps businesses grow through strategy, branding, content, digital marketing, and media. The company works with businesses, organizations, and brands across Omaha, the Midwest, and beyond to build visibility, reputation, and growth.

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