Soberlink to Serve as Gold Sponsor for the AAML/KBA 27th Annual Family Law Seminar

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink, the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the AAML/KBA 27th Annual Family Law Seminar. The event will take place April 22–23, 2026, at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, KY.Presented by the Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers in conjunction with the KBA Family Law Section, the seminar brings together family law practitioners from across the state for a two-day program focused on current family law trends and best practices. The seminar has been approved for 12 CLE credits, including 2 Ethics credits.Soberlink will address attendees during the seminar, discussing how its alcohol monitoring technology supports family law professionals and the clients they serve. Representatives will be available throughout the event to connect with attorneys and answer questions.For more information about the seminar, visit https://kybar.org/Events/Event-Info/sessionaltcd/284755. About SoberlinkSoberlink is the global leader in alcohol monitoring technology. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in family law, treatment, and professional monitoring programs. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.