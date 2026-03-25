NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT LAUNCHES NATIONAL 'SPRING FORWARD' CAMPAIGN

SHOES THAT FIT LAUNCHES “SPRING FORWARD” CAMPAIGN TO PROVIDE NEW SHOES TO EMPOWER KIDS TO LEARN, PLAY AND THRIVE IN THE CLASSROOM AND ON THE PLAYGROUND.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Shoes That Fit is launching their “Spring Forward” campaign on March 27th to raise funds to provide new athletic shoes to kids nationwide. This fundraising effort will run until April 27th. Together we can make sure no child is held back by something as solvable as a pair of shoes. As the days grow longer and the weather warms, children everywhere are spending more time outside. Unfortunately, for many kids something as simple as a good pair of shoes that fit is out of reach.A child’s feet can grow up to a half size every 3-4 months during peak growth periods, and it can be difficult for parents to keep up leaving many kids with shoes that are too tight or falling apart which can cause embarrassment. At Shoes That Fit, we believe every child deserves the chance to move forward with confidence. A new pair of properly fitting name brand athletic shoes doesn’t just protect growing feet; it helps children participate on sports teams and in recess, stay active and healthy, and walk into school feeling proud instead of self-conscious. "One in seven children in the United States live in a low-income family, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for families to provide. When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes have been proven to increase a child's confidence, attendance and performance at school, Amy Fass – CEO and Executive Director, Shoes That FitYour donation this spring will help children step forward into a healthier future.Please visit www.shoesthatfit.org/spring2026 to donate today.ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the mostvisible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignityand joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit deliverednew athletic shoes to over 218,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child missesschool because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org

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