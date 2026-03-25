Integrity Treatment Partners Now Offers Monthly Sublocade and Vivitrol Injections for Opioid and Alcohol Addiction

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Nassau County drug rehab now offers monthly Sublocade and Vivitrol injections for opioid and alcohol addiction on Long Island

Monthly injections work great. Patients come in once a month, get their shot, and can focus on the rest of their treatment.” — Samantha Callister, Executive Director Integrity Treatment Partners

NASSAU COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BALDWIN, NY — March 2026 — Integrity Treatment Partners, a Joint Commission-accredited outpatient addiction treatment center in Nassau County, now administers Sublocade and Vivitrol injections on-site at its Baldwin office. Both medications are given once per month, removing the need for daily pills and reducing the risk of missed doses during recovery.Sublocade is a monthly buprenorphine injection that delivers steady medication levels for patients with opioid use disorder. Unlike daily Suboxone strips or tablets, Sublocade is injected into the abdomen once every 28 days, which eliminates the daily routine of taking medication and removes the possibility of diversion. The injection is administered by the clinic's medical team and takes approximately 15 minutes per visit. Patients searching for a Sublocade near me provider can schedule a same-day assessment through the clinic's 24/7 admissions line at (516) 200-1669.Vivitrol is a monthly naltrexone injection that blocks opioid and alcohol cravings without the risk of physical dependence. It works differently from buprenorphine-based medications — rather than activating opioid receptors at a low level, naltrexone blocks them entirely. This makes Vivitrol a preferred option for patients who have completed detox and want a medication that carries no addiction risk. For anyone looking for Vivitrol near me , the clinic can administer the injection and provide concurrent therapy and counseling at the same facility.Both medications are prescribed and supervised by Dr. Stuart Wasser, a board-certified addiction medicine physician with over 39 years of clinical experience. Dr. Wasser evaluates each patient individually to determine which medication is the best fit based on their substance use history, medical background, and treatment goals."A lot of people struggle with taking medication every day, especially early in recovery," said Samantha Callister, LMSW, Executive Director of Integrity Treatment Partners. "Monthly injections take that variable off the table. Patients come in once, get their shot, and can focus on the rest of their treatment."In addition to Sublocade and Vivitrol, the clinic prescribes Suboxone (oral buprenorphine) and Brixadi, a newer injectable buprenorphine that is available in both weekly and monthly formulations. Having all four FDA-approved MAT medications available under one roof allows the medical team to adjust treatment plans without referring patients to outside providers.The clinic reports that patients on injectable medications show higher retention rates in outpatient programs compared to those on oral-only regimens. Monthly injections also simplify treatment for patients who are balancing work, school, or family obligations alongside their recovery."Not every patient needs the same medication," said Dr. Stuart Wasser, Medical Director. "Having Suboxone, Sublocade, Vivitrol, and Brixadi all available here means we can match the treatment to the person, not the other way around."Integrity Treatment Partners is a licensed drug rehab on Long Island offering outpatient programs, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and medication-assisted treatment. The clinic is located at 2250 Grand Ave, Baldwin, NY 11510 and serves patients from Nassau County, Suffolk County, Queens, and Westchester. Admissions are available 24/7 at (516) 200-1669 or at www.integritytreatmentpartners.com

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