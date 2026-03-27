Gateway Foundation Appoints Sarah Richardson as Senior Executive Director of Operations

Gateway Foundation Gateway Foundation Senior Executive Director of Operations

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Foundation is excited to announce the appointment of Sarah Richardson to the newly established role of Senior Executive Director of Operations for its Community Division. Richardson enters this role from her previous position as Grants Director at Gateway Foundation, bringing a deep understanding of the organization’s programs, funding strategies, and growth initiatives.

As Senior Executive Director of Operations, Richardson will oversee growth planning, program operations, and strategic initiatives across the Community Services Division. She will work closely with division leadership to streamline operations, strengthen program outcomes, and support the development of new partnerships, services, and expansion opportunities. Her leadership will play a critical role in advancing Gateway Foundation’s long-term growth objectives and ensuring the delivery of effective, evidence-based care.

“Sarah is a talented and thoughtful leader, and we are excited to have her fill this role to support the growth of our community-based services,” said Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO of Gateway Foundation.

For Richardson, the opportunity reflects a continued commitment to advancing the field: “I am excited and privileged to join a leadership team focused on innovation and excellence in the behavioral health field.”

Prior to joining Gateway Foundation, she held leadership roles at Family Guidance Centers, Inc. and the Chicago Department of Public Health, where she led large-scale overdose prevention initiatives, secured significant grant funding, and launched innovative community-based programs to expand access to care.

Throughout her career, Richardson’s work has included launching statewide treatment access initiatives, expanding harm reduction services, and building partnerships across healthcare systems and community organizations—experience that will be instrumental in strengthening Gateway Foundation’s operations.

Richardson holds a Master of Public Policy from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Davidson College.

About Gateway Foundation:

Gateway Foundation is a national, nonprofit organization helping people build healthier lives by reducing substance use, other addictions, and improving mental health. We are one of Illinois’ longest standing and largest nonprofit treatment providers. Founded by nine individuals in 1968 on Chicago’s south side, Gateway Foundation’s purpose has remained steadfast: to give people struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders the ongoing care and support they need to recover and reclaim their lives. We operate residential, outpatient, and recovery home locations throughout Illinois, along with a range of corrections programs in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas, and Wyoming.

For more information, please contact Julie Newman, Chief Marketing Officer Marketing, at 312-663-1130 or jnewman@gatewayfoundation.org.

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