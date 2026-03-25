Attorney General Cox Secures Landmark Consumer Protection Resolution with Swickard Car Dealershipsâ€”$800,000 now, $200,000 More if Misconduct Continues

March 24, 2026

(Ketchikan, AK) â€“ Today, Attorney General Cox announced the settlement of the State’s consumer protection lawsuit against Swickard Anchorage, LLC, Swickard Anchorage II, LLC, Swickard PAV, LLC, Swickard Palmer, LLC, and Swickard Management Company (collectively “Swickard”) for violating consumer protection laws. Swickard operates car dealerships in Anchorage and Palmer.

The complaint, which was filed in Anchorage Superior Court, alleged that Swickard engaged in unfair and deceptive advertising practices, including advertising vehicles that were not actually available for purchase to draw customers to its lot. Swickard also refused to honor advertised prices once consumers arrived, requiring consumers to purchase expensive dealer add-ons that were not disclosed in the online advertisements, such as extra warranties, ceramic coating, dent and ding protection, and door edge guards and cups.

The Anchorage Superior Court found that Swickard purchased used vehicles from individual consumers without obtaining a signed statement describing the vehicle’s condition, including the accident and repair history. State law requires dealerships to secure this signed statement from sellers and then provide it to prospective buyers. Swickard’s failure to follow this process deprived consumers of information necessary to make informed purchasing decisions and violated AS 45.25.465 and AS 45.50.471(b)(43).

“Car dealers don’t get to advertise one price and charge anotherâ€”or advertise cars that aren’t really there,” said Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox. “That’s a bait-and-switch, and it’s unlawful. Alaskans already face higher costs than mostâ€”this settlement holds Swickard accountable and reinforces that the price you see should be the price you pay.”

Under this settlement, the defendants will pay a total civil penalty of $800,000, with an additional suspended penalty of $200,000 to be paid if Swickard engages in reckless or persistent violations of consumer protection laws in the next three years.

Consumers should know that Alaska law entitles them to purchase a vehicle at the advertised price. Dealerships cannot make consumers pay dealer documentation fees or dealer add-ons unless those extra costs were disclosed as part of the advertised price. And if consumers are purchasing a used vehicle, the dealership must provide a signed statement from the vehicle’s previous owner that describes the vehicles condition and accident history. Or, if the vehicle was purchased at auction, from another dealer, or from a wholesaler, that fact must be disclosed as well.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.