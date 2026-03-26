New Wave Loans Provides $25 Million Top-Off Construction Loan for 160-Unit Condo-Hotel Near Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Wave Loans has provided a $25 million construction loan to complete a seven-story, 160-unit condo hotel resort and spa located approximately 15 minutes from Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.New Wave was able to step in mid-construction to help fund the completion of the project. The hospitality development is currently over 70% complete and expected to be delivered November 2026. The project’s total construction costs are above $45 million. Upon completion, the resort will consist of 160 fully furnished, full-service condo-hotel residences, offering a range of layouts from studios to three-bedroom units. As of March 1, 2026 the project was currently 94% pre-sold. Hotel operations for the completed property will be managed by Preferred Management Group, which has acquired the hotel operations and will oversee management of the resort upon completion.About New Wave LoansNew Wave Loans is a private lending firm offering fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions for real-estate acquisitions, refinancing, construction, and repositioning projects across the United States. The firm specializes in fast Florida construction loans, certainty of execution, and customized lending structures for Miami and Florida borrowers.About Preferred Management GroupPreferred Management Group is a hospitality firm specializing in managing hotels, condo-hotels, and resort-style properties. The company provides end-to-end services, including operations, guest services, revenue management, marketing, and asset oversight, helping owners maximize performance while delivering high-quality guest experiences. It will manage and operate The Flats Resort & Spa Orlando upon completion.Media ContactFor New Wave Loans:

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