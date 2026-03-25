The WCND Board Votes 3-1 to Appoint Oscar Montoya Sr. as New Executive Director of the Port of Port Mansfield

Port of Port Mansfield logo 2025 Aerial view of the entrance to the Port of Port Mansfield

RAYMONDVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a special meeting held today, the Board of Commissioners of the Willacy County Navigation District (WCND) voted 3-1 to appoint Oscar Montoya Sr. as the new Executive Director of the Willacy County Navigation District and General Manager of the Port Mansfield Utility District.With more than 38 years of distinguished experience in law enforcement, emergency management, and municipal governance, Montoya brings a proven track record of leadership that will guide the Port of Port Mansfield into a new era of sustainable growth and community-focused development.As demand for port access continues to increase at neighboring facilities such as the Port of Brownsville, Port of Harlingen, and Port of Corpus Christi, Montoya’s expertise in managing multimillion-dollar budgets, coordinating multi-agency partnerships, and implementing policies that balance public safety and economic progress will strengthen the Port of Port Mansfield’s capabilities.Under his leadership, the Port will emphasize balanced growth that integrates commerce, environmental stewardship, and community well-being. Key upcoming initiatives include harbor infrastructure upgrades, environmental impact assessments, eco-friendly dredging practices, and partnerships with state agencies for coastal resilience. Community outreach programs will ensure transparent decision-making throughout the process.“I’m excited to welcome his experience and leadership, and I’m ready to get to work with him and my fellow commissioners,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Stacey Reyes. “I’m confident our communities will see the value he brings, and I encourage everyone to support our new Port Director.”“Oscar Montoya’s executive leadership and proficiency in multi-agency coordination make him the ideal choice to lead our port forward,” said a WCND spokesperson. “His commitment to transparent governance and strategic planning will drive meaningful progress for Willacy County while remaining mindful of the needs of our local harbor community.”Director Montoya responded to the appointment: “I want to thank GOD for HIS guidance. I appreciate the Board of Directors for their confidence in me to work alongside them for the progress of our Navigation and Public Utilities District.”Montoya holds a Master Peace Officer Certification, is a UTRGV Certified Public Manager, and studied Criminal Justice at Pan American University.The Willacy County Navigation District invites all residents of Willacy County and the broader Port Mansfield community to learn more about the important role of the WCND in managing the Port of Port Mansfield and supporting economic and environmental stewardship. For more information about the Port of Port Mansfield, upcoming projects, or ways to get involved, visit www.portofportmansfield.com or call (956) 689-3332.

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