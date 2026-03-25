LigoLab Recaps LigoVerse 2026, Outlines Vision for AI-Powered Laboratory Operations and the Shift to Systems of Action

LigoLab recaps LigoVerse, highlighting AI-powered “systems of action” that automate workflows, reduce bottlenecks, and drive efficiency, accuracy, and revenue.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LigoLab Recaps LigoVerse 2026, Outlines Vision for AI-Powered Laboratory Operations and the Shift to Systems of ActionLigoLab, a leading provider of unified laboratory information system (LIS) and laboratory revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, today announced a successful conclusion to LigoVerse 2026, its annual customer summit, while also unveiling a forward-looking strategy centered on AI-driven automation, digital labor, and the evolution of the LIS from a system of record to a system of action.Held over two days of collaborative sessions, hands-on workshops, and peer exchange, LigoVerse 2026 brought together clinical laboratory and pathology leaders to address the mounting pressures facing the industry, including workforce shortages, increasing case complexity, declining reimbursement, and growing operational demands.A Defining Industry Shift: From System of Record to System of ActionA central theme of this year’s event was the transformation of the LIS from a passive data repository into an active operational engine. Traditionally, LIS platforms have served primarily as systems of record, storing laboratory data and results. However, as operational complexity increases, this approach is increasingly less effective.LigoLab is advancing a new model, the system of action, where the LIS actively orchestrates workflows, reduces manual effort, predicts bottlenecks, and guides laboratory staff in real time. By embedding intelligence directly into everyday processes, laboratories can move from reactive management to proactive, data-driven performance.AI as Digital Labor: Powering the Next Generation of Lab OperationsAt LigoVerse 2026, LigoLab demonstrated how artificial intelligence is being operationalized as digital labor within the laboratory environment. Rather than serving as a standalone tool, AI is integrated directly into the LIS platform to augment human expertise and eliminate repetitive tasks.Real-world use cases highlighted at the event included:Automated Order and Specimen Processing: OCR-driven requisition intake and structured data captureWorkflow Optimization: Intelligent case distribution and hands-free result entryQuality Assurance: AI-assisted pre-sign-out review for consistency and accuracyRevenue Cycle Automation: Predictive denial scoring and automated codingConversational Analytics: Natural-language access to operational and financial insightsTogether, these capabilities represent a comprehensive AI roadmap designed to improve turnaround times, enhance quality, reduce errors, and strengthen revenue integrity.LigoVerse 2026 Highlights Collaboration, Practical Learning, and Customer SuccessThe summit emphasized real-world outcomes and customer-driven innovation. Day one focused on strategic vision, industry trends, and financial performance, while day two delivered hands-on learning around workflow configuration, automation, and AI-powered capabilities.A key differentiator of LigoVerse continues to be its emphasis on peer exchange, where laboratory leaders share best practices and operational insights, accelerating learning across the community.Looking Ahead: LigoLab’s 2026 StrategyBuilding on the momentum of LigoVerse 2026, LigoLab outlined three strategic priorities for the year ahead:1. Advancing the Informatics Platform and Digital Labor Infrastructure - LigoLab will continue to evolve its all-in-one LIS + RCM platform into a comprehensive informatics ecosystem that unifies clinical and financial workflows while enabling scalable automation.2. Embedding AI Where It Drives Measurable Outcomes - Every AI capability is designed to deliver tangible improvements in key performance areas, including turnaround time, accuracy, labor efficiency, revenue integrity, and clinical confidence.3. Maintaining Agility Through Continuous Innovation - Through a culture focused on continuous improvement and customer collaboration, LigoLab is committed to delivering ongoing enhancements that keep laboratories ahead of industry change.Delivering Measurable Value Through PartnershipLigoLab’s approach emphasizes long-term partnership and measurable results, helping laboratories reduce manual steps, increase visibility, and operate more efficiently through a unified platform. By combining LIS and RCM into a single system of action, laboratories gain a complete view of operations while eliminating costly handoffs and inefficiencies.About LigoLabLigoLab is a leading provider of laboratory information systems (LIS) and laboratory revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, offering an all-in-one informatics platform designed to streamline clinical and financial workflows. Built to support anatomic pathology, clinical laboratories, and molecular diagnostics, LigoLab empowers laboratories to improve efficiency, scale operations, and achieve measurable performance gains.Media ContactMichael KalinowskiContent ManagerLigoLabMichaelk@LigoLab.com

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