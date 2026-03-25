Contact: Anya Kardos, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: March 25, 2026 New York State Department of Transportation and Office of General Services Announce Opening of New Maintenance Complex in Broome County State-of-the-Art Facility in Vestal Will Allow Equipment to Stay on the Road Longer, Strengthen Emergency Response, and Improve Efficiency of Operations Photos Available Here

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced the opening of a new, $13.4 million maintenance complex along State Route 26 in Vestal that will better enable NYSDOT to respond to severe weather events and enhance safety for travelers in Broome County. The 15,000-square-foot facility provides NYSDOT with state-of-the-art maintenance capabilities and improved accommodations for workers, allowing crews and equipment to stay on the job longer and facilitating more efficient operations and speedier responses to emergency situations. The new complex was constructed in the footprint of the outdated, 1960s-era facility it replaced. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Keeping our transportation network operational, efficient and safe is critical to our core mission and what Governor Hochul means when she talks about public safety. At the NYS Department of Transportation our people are the heart and soul of all we do and our snow fighting and highway maintenance crews are the finest in the nation, which is why we are committed to giving them the resources and equipment they need to keep New Yorkers safe. This new facility in Vestal will ensure that our team has the support they need to maintain and operate our state highway transportation network year-round, and it will keep our plows and emergency response vehicles ready to go when severe weather strikes and New Yorkers need them the most.” New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “OGS is proud to deliver modern facilities that support DOT’s critical work in maintaining the roads and infrastructure that millions of people use every day. The new Broome County facility reinforces Governor Hochul’s commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe and exemplifies our agency’s crucial role in the design and construction of reliable spaces for state government operations.” The Vestal sub-residency serves as a key operational hub for western Broome County, including the towns of Vestal, Union, Maine, Nanticoke, and Dickinson, as well as the villages of Endicott and Johnson City and the City of Binghamton. NYSDOT’s 20 employees based at the sub-residency cover 210 lane miles, including parts of the Vestal Parkway, Interstate 86, and State Routes 26, 17, 201, and 17C. The new facility includes a heated garage with eight service bays, allowing large dump trucks and essential equipment that are used for highway maintenance, emergencies, and snow and ice operations to be stored indoors. It will also feature a brine production and storage facility with a capacity of 46,000 gallons to support winter operations across Tioga and western Broome counties. New locker rooms with showers — designed for employees working extended hours during storms and emergencies — were also included in the building. Additionally, 3,500 square feet of office and training space has been incorporated into the facility for mandatory OSHA safety training, CPR certification, flagger instruction, and other essential instruction activities. The facility is equipped with energy-efficient utility systems, including HVAC, radiant floor heat, and LED lighting, to improve sustainability and reduce long-term operating costs. Construction of the Vestal facility was a joint project by NYSDOT and OGS that reflects a broader statewide effort to modernize State Department of Transportation facilities and improve operational efficiency. It was funded through NYSDOT’s $34 billion, five-year capital program. State Senator Lea Webb said, “Thanks to this state investment, NYSDOT will be able to respond to severe weather emergencies quickly and improve safety for travelers across Broome County. I am grateful to New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy for their efforts to transform this site into an efficient operational hub for western Broome County. With modernized vehicle storage, updated training space, and improved on-site resources, the Vestal Sub-Residency will help DOT crews respond faster and more efficiently year-round. This project is an important investment in our local infrastructure, which will keep our roads safe, especially during the toughest winter months.” Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “The opening of DOT’s new maintenance complex in Vestal is welcome news for the traveling public. The larger heated indoor space and improved maintenance capacity will help DOT crews better respond to extreme weather events and other emergencies. I’m sure that the 20 DOT workers who are based at this facility greatly appreciate these long-awaited upgrades. Thank you to DOT and OGS for making this investment in our community.” Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “This new maintenance complex in Vestal is a major investment in the safety and reliability of our regional transportation network. By giving NYSDOT crews the modern tools and space they need, we’re improving response times during severe weather and ensuring our roads remain safe for residents and visitors across Broome County.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. About the New York State Office of General Services Since 1960, the Office of General Services has provided essential support to keep New York State government operations running smoothly. OGS looks after the buildings where state government happens, delivers innovative solutions and provides shared services for New Yorkers, champions environmental sustainability, preserves world-class art collections, and creates meaningful opportunities for businesses and people. OGS provides high-quality design, contracting, and construction management services to more than 50 state agencies for their capital construction needs. ###