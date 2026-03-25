Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: March 25, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Next Two Queen City Forward Public Listening Sessions in Buffalo Community Invited to Share Comments, Questions, and Insights on the Kensington Expressway on Thursday, April 16, and Thursday, May 7, 2026 New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced two upcoming public listening sessions for Queen City Forward, NYSDOT's community-driven effort to reimagine the Kensington Expressway (State Route 33) and enhance transportation in Western New York. The sessions will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Canisius University, Science Hall Commons, 1901 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14208; and on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at PS 309 East Community High School, 820 Northampton Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. “We are pleased to announce the next two meetings will take place near the Kensington Expressway and Humboldt Parkway. We look forward to connecting with residents in areas that could be directly impacted by a potential future project,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “By partnering with trusted community institutions like Canisius University and Buffalo Public Schools, we hope to continue to expand our outreach and gather meaningful ideas and feedback from residents.” These open-house-style evening sessions build on the momentum from prior engagements, including the recent session hosted by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, another trusted community partner, in Buffalo. These will be the sixth and seventh sessions in a series of public listening sessions, providing additional opportunities for the public to share ideas, offer feedback, and speak directly with NYSDOT representatives - underscoring the Department’s ongoing commitment to inclusive, transparent community involvement at every stage of this exercise. Each session will feature informational displays and allow attendees to provide comments directly to NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to listen and answer questions. Input from these and all sessions will help refine the project scope, inform detailed analyses, and guide future decision-making. Everyone is welcome to attend any listening session, regardless of where they live. The voices and experiences of residents who live near the Kensington Expressway remain especially important, and the Department values everyone’s input in this process. For more information, visit the Queen City Forward website at QueenCityForward.dot.ny.gov, which serves as a dedicated online hub with details on community outreach, project updates, Frequently Asked Questions, and options for feedback, including a virtual listening session survey. NYSDOT encourages the community to follow Queen City Forward on social media for the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Media are invited to attend and observe these important community engagement opportunities. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###