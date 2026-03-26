Find Your Brightside Surpasses 1 Million Views and 10,000 Followers in Just 11 Weeks

Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, Host of the Find Your Brightside YouTube Channel The Find Your Brightside channel focuses on bringing a little bit of light to your day. NHuS3 Media is an independent production company creating original film, television, and digital content driven by authentic storytelling and cultural perspective. Mallacore introduces Dynamic Orchestration for seamless AI integration. We enhance your operations without disruption.

Dallas-based media brand reaches major audience milestone through organic growth, community trust, and a message of earned optimism

What Jerry and NHuS3 have built is exactly the kind of foundation that can scale” — Shlomo Einhorn

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NHuS3 Media LLC, the Dallas-based media and entertainment company behind Find Your Brightside, announced today that it has engaged Mallacore , an AI-augmented advisory firm, to support the company’s next stage of strategic growth.Under the engagement, Mallacore will advise NHuS3 Media on audience development, content optimization, growth systems, and long-term value creation across its expanding media portfolio. The work will include strategic support for Find Your Brightside as well as I Am A Fan, NHuS3 Media’s forthcoming fan-powered entertainment funding platform.The engagement comes on the heels of Find Your Brightside surpassing 1 million views and 10,000 followers in just 11 weeks, a signal of strong organic traction and increasing market potential.“We’re not building around a single show. We’re building a real media company,” said Jerry “J-Man” Joyner, Co-founder of NHuS3 Media. “Mallacore brings a level of strategic thinking and AI capability that helps us move with more precision, more intelligence, and more scale. This is about building smarter from here.”Mallacore works with growth-stage companies to apply AI not as hype, but as operating leverage — helping leadership teams sharpen decision-making, improve execution, and create scalable systems for expansion. For NHuS3 Media, that means translating audience momentum into durable business infrastructure and long-term enterprise value.“What Jerry and NHuS3 have built is exactly the kind of foundation that can scale,” said Shlomo Einhorn, CEO of Mallacore. “There is already authentic audience connection, a differentiated brand voice, and clear traction. Our role is to help convert that momentum into a more powerful growth architecture — one that supports smarter expansion and lasting enterprise value.”The engagement is effective immediately and includes ongoing strategic advisory, implementation support, and AI-augmented growth architecture across the NHuS3 Media portfolio.About NHuS3 Media LLCNHuS3 Media LLC is a Dallas-based media and entertainment company founded by Jerry “J-Man” Joyner, and Andrew Jacob White. Its portfolio includes Find Your Brightside, an earned-optimism media brand, and I Am A Fan, a fan-powered entertainment funding platform, along with initiatives spanning podcasting, social media, live events, and veteran empowerment.About MallacoreMallacore is an AI-augmented advisory firm founded by Shlomo Einhorn. The firm helps mid-size businesses deploy AI with strategic precision to accelerate growth, improve operations, and build enterprise value across media, entertainment, and other high-leverage sectors.

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