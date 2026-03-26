Damian Marley's Jamrock Reggae Cruise Returns To Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa November 11 - 16, 2026

Jamrock 2026 Jamrock Cruise

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WELCOME TO JAMROCK REGGAE CRUISE RETURNS TO JAMAICA FOR ITS 11TH ANNUAL VOYAGE, NOVEMBER 11–16, 2026The global reggae experience returns with renewed purpose aboard Norwegian Joy, featuring over 50 artists, DJs, Sound Systems, SoundClash, and immersive Jamaican cultural programming.In the wake of Hurricane Melissa in 2025, Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise returns to Jamaica with renewed purpose. Reconnecting with the source, the experience celebrates Jamaican music and culture at the highest level while uniting a global community rooted in authenticity, connection, and shared experience.Co-founded and curated by multi-Grammy Award–winning artist Damian Marley and longtime manager Dan Dalton, Jamrock has established itself as one of the most significant reggae events in the world, and the premier reggae experience at sea, uniting fans and artists for five immersive days celebrating Jamaican music and culture.Over 50 artists, DJs, and Sound Systems are confirmed for 2026, collectively representing the full spectrum of reggae and dancehall culture, alongside the return of the cruise’s legendary SoundClash at Sea.ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENTS TO DATE INCLUDE:Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley (Traffic Jam Set), Burning Spear, Sizzla, Capleton, Protoje, Barrington Levy, Elephant Man, Junior Reid, Lila Iké, Ding Dong and The Ravers Clavers, Gyptian, 450, Richie Spice, Ghost, Mr. LEXX, Professor Nuts, L.U.S.T., Sister Carol, Sevana, Flourgon, Johnny P and Jemere MorganSOUND SYSTEMS:Stone Love (Geefus), King Jammy Superpower, Silverhawk Dub, Rory Stone Love, Renaissance Sound, Federation Sound, Warrior Sound, Rampage Sound, Kingston12 HiFi and Souljah1 MuzikThe lineup spans Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated talent across roots reggae, dancehall, reggae revival, and lovers rock, reinforcing Jamrock’s reputation as the most culturally authentic reggae gathering at sea.“It’s like a family reunion; one place where we come together and we know we’re gonna see each other every year. We’re all here for one purpose at the end of the day, and that’s our shared love for reggae music.” – Damian “Jr. Gong” MarleyBeyond its multi-stage performance schedule, Jamrock delivers a fully immersive cultural experience. Programming includes Artist Meet-and-Greets, Yoga and Sound Bath Meditation, Dancehall Dance Instruction, Fitness Classes, and the spiritually resonant Nyabinghi Sunrise Sessions.A special addition for 2026 includes a live theatrical production produced, and directed, by legendary Jamaican playwright and actor Oliver Samuels, presented twice during the voyage. Culinary programming is elevated for 2026 with curated Jamaican cuisine led by Chef Lumley (Brian Andrew), former Caribbean Chef of the Year (Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association) and two-time Jamaican Chef of the Year (Culinary Federation of Jamaica).“From the beginning, the vision was to create an experience that represents Jamaican music and culture at the highest level– not just on stage, but across every part of the journey. Eleven years in, Jamrock has grown into something that brings together world-class talent, authentic Sound System culture, and a global community in one place. Returning to Jamaica is an important part of that story, and the connection between the artists, the fans, and the culture is what continues to set this experience apart.” – Dan DaltonJamrock has evolved into more than a voyage, it is a living expression of Jamaican culture on a global stage. With cruisers representing more than 50 countries, the experience brings people together for five immersive days where borders dissolve, cultures connect, and the heartbeat of Jamaica becomes the common language uniting thousands at sea.The impact of Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise extends far beyond the music. A deliberate part of that impact is Jamrock’s long-standing commitment to Jamaica as a two-port destination, which is currently the only chartered cruise to do so — ensuring a deeper connection to the island and its communities.Beyond the experience itself, the cruise plays a meaningful role in supporting Jamaica’s tourism and cultural economy, generating an independently reported economic impact of over four million annually at its current scale. From local vendors and excursion operators to transportation, hospitality, and small businesses, Jamrock’s presence extends far beyond the ship, directly supporting the communities that shape Jamaica’s identity while reinforcing its global cultural influence.Cabins are available at WelcomeToJamrockReggaeCruise.com or by calling Rose Tours, Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm EST, at 215-663-8800.PUBLICITY CONTACT:Deborah Radel at DRPR deborah@drpr.usTanya Armstrong at Jamrock Productions tanya@jamrockproductions.comSOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram: @welcometojamrockreggaecruiseFacebook: @welcometojamrockreggaecruiseTikTok: @JamrockReggaeCruiseX: @wtjrc

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