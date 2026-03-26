The Campaign School at Yale’s 5-Day Intensive 'Grad School of Campaigning' Application Closes April 13

The Campaign School at Yale's 30th elebrating its 30th Summer Session intensive campaign training for women is June 8-12

Nonpartisan School Helps Women Win Elections for a More Representative Democracy

Every election cycle shows the same pattern: women step up, but the structural barriers remain. We want to change that and for women to know that their leadership is urgently needed.” — Patricia Russo, TCSYale executive director

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications for The Campaign School at Yale’s (TCSYale) intensive five day Summer Session campaign training program close at midnight April 13. The program, held June 8 to 12 at Yale Law School in New Haven, Conn., offers a rigorous curriculum for women of all parties who have prior experience in campaigning or public service and who plan to seek elected office at the local, state, or national level, as well as the men supporting their work.

Apply for the TCSYale Summer Session by midnight April 13.

TCSYale’s five day, 12- to 16-hours per day campaigning boot camp mirrors the real pace, pressure, and decision making of a modern campaign. It’s a full immersion training ground. This is why it is sometimes called, “the grad school of campaign training.” It works. Five current members of Congress are TCSYale alumni, along with hundreds of state legislators, mayors, commissioners, and senior campaign staff across the political spectrum.

Women hold less than one third of elected offices in the United States, and representation is critical to a healthy democracy. TCSYale helps women overcome barriers to election.

“Every election cycle shows the same pattern: women step up, but the structural barriers remain,” said Patricia (Patti) Russo, Executive Director of TCSYale. “Our Summer Session exists to change that trajectory. We want women, especially those who have been less welcome in political spaces, to know that they belong here and that their leadership is urgently needed.”

Apply for the Summer Session at https://application.tcsyale.org.

About The Campaign School at Yale

The Campaign School at Yale endeavors to increase the number and influence of women in elected and appointed office in the United States and around the globe. It is a not-for-profit nonpartisan, issue-neutral political campaign-training program unaffiliated with Yale University.

For more information, contact TCSYale at Info@TCSYale.org.

The Campaign School at Yale intensive Summer Session (June 8-12) teaches women to win elections.

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