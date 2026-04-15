CIO Saby Waraich Shares Why Digital Transformation Fails and What Leaders Must Do Differently

Scare to Cares by Saby Waraich

New Book SCARE to CARES: Leading Digital Transformation without Chaos Offers a Practical Leadership Framework for AI, Cybersecurity, and Complex Change

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations face mounting pressure to adopt AI, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver large-scale digital transformation, many leaders are discovering a hard truth: technology is not the hardest part; leading people through change is.In his new international bestselling book, SCARE to CARES: Leading Digital Transformation without Chaos, CIO and keynote speaker Saby Waraich offers a practical leadership framework designed to help organizations navigate complexity, reduce chaos, and deliver meaningful results.Drawing on more than two decades of experience leading enterprise technology initiatives across government, higher education, and corporate environments, Waraich challenges a common assumption in the industry.“Most digital transformation efforts don’t fail because of technology,” said Waraich. “They fail because leaders underestimate what change does to people – stress, resistance, uncertainty, and fear. If you don’t lead through that, no strategy will succeed.”At the center of the book is the SCARE to CARES framework, a leadership model built for real-world application:SCARE identifies the hidden forces that derail transformation:· Stress· Chaos· Anxiety· Resistance to Change· EgoCARES provides the leadership response:· Communicate· Adapt· Build Relationships· Empower· Stay CalmUnlike traditional approaches that focus on systems and strategy, the framework focuses on how leaders guide teams through uncertainty, align stakeholders, and maintain momentum during high-stakes initiatives.The book includes lessons from real-world experiences, including large-scale enterprise implementations, cybersecurity incidents, and organizational change efforts – offering leaders practical tools they can apply immediately in their own environments.Since its release, SCARE to CARES has achieved international bestseller status and received strong reviews from technology leaders and executives. The book also features recognition from respected voices in the leadership space, including Jack Canfield, co-author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series.Waraich currently serves as a CIO and CISO and is widely recognized as a thought leader in technology leadership and organizational change. He has spoken to more than 50,000 professionals across 20+ countries and is a contributor to the Forbes Technology Council.As organizations continue to navigate AI adoption, cybersecurity threats, and complex transformation efforts, Waraich’s message is resonating with leaders looking for a more practical way forward.“Leaders today are being asked to move faster than ever,” Waraich added. “But speed without clarity creates chaos. The CARES framework helps leaders bring clarity, build trust, and move forward with confidence.”BOOK DETAILS-Title: SCARE to CARES: Leading Digital Transformation without Chaos-Author: Saby Waraich-Genre: Business Leadership/Technology Leadership-Publisher: Global Book Publishing -Release Date: January 14, 2026-Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F742983Fk Keywords: Digital Transformation Leadership, AI Leadership, CIO Leadership, Change Management, Cybersecurity Leadership, Technology StrategyABOUT THE AUTHORSaby Waraich is an award-winning CIO, global keynote speaker, and international bestselling author who helps leaders navigate complex digital transformation initiatives. With almost 30 years of experience in technology leadership, he is known for translating real-world challenges into practical leadership frameworks that drive results.He is a contributor to the Forbes Technology Council and a recognized voice in IT leadership, project delivery, and organizational change.MEDIA & SPEAKING INQUIRIESSaby Waraich is available for:· Podcast interviews· TV and media appearances· Conference keynote speaking· Leadership workshops and executive briefingsTOPICS INCLUDE:· Why digital transformation efforts fail· Leadership in AI-driven organizations· Cybersecurity leadership and crisis response· Managing resistance to change· Leading complex projects without chaos#DigitalTransformationLeadership #AILeadership #CIOLeadership #ChangeManagement #TechnologyLeadership #CybersecurityLeadership #LeadershipInComplexProjects

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