Project Broadcast Launches PB Data Labs and Releases First SMS Benchmark Report Analyzing Over 170 Million Text Messages

Project Broadcast

Data-driven insights on what drives replies and unsubscribes in business texting.

Texting remains one of the most direct and effective ways for businesses to connect with customers. With PB Data Labs, we want to help businesses understand how to use it more effectively.” — Jake Dempsey, CEO & Founder of Project Broadcast

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Broadcast, a leading SMS marketing platform for businesses, announced the launch of PB Data Labs, a new initiative dedicated to providing data-driven insights into how businesses use SMS to drive engagement, sales, and customer relationships.

Alongside the launch, Project Broadcast released its first benchmark report analyzing over 170 million text messages sent through the platform in 2025. The report provides insights into message performance across SMS types, timing, response rates, and unsubscribe trends.

The findings highlight how SMS continues to be one of the most effective communication channels available to businesses.

“Text messaging remains one of the most direct and effective ways for businesses to connect with customers,” said Jake Dempsey, CEO and Founder of Project Broadcast. “With PB Data Labs, we want to help businesses understand not just that SMS works, but how to use it more effectively.”

Key Insights from the Report:

1. Conversational SMS drives the strongest engagement

Two-way conversational messages significantly outperform traditional broadcast messages in generating responses. Businesses that encourage replies and conversations see stronger engagement and relationship building with customers.

2. Message timing matters

The report found clear performance differences depending on when messages are sent throughout the day. Messages sent during mid-day and early evening hours tend to produce stronger reply rates while maintaining low unsubscribe rates.

3. SMS performance varies by message type

Different types of messages serve different purposes. While broadcast messages allow businesses to reach larger audiences, conversational messages produce stronger engagement and higher response rates.

4. SMS unsubscribe rates remain low

Across the dataset, unsubscribe rates remained extremely low relative to other communication channels, reinforcing SMS as a high-trust communication medium when used responsibly.

A New Data Initiative for SMS Insights

PB Data Labs was created to provide ongoing research and benchmarking insights for businesses using SMS for marketing, customer support, sales, and relationship building.

Future PB Data Labs reports will analyze trends in messaging performance, customer engagement behaviors, and best practices for business messaging.

The full report is available at https://projectbroadcast.com/2026-business-texting-benchmark-report-2-hour-replies-and-unsubscribes/

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