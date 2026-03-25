Terra Firma Secures Western District Landholding for a $550M+ Regional Development

Artist’s impression of Terra Firma’s Hamilton Food Park, a $550M+ integrated protein processing and export facility in Victoria’s Western District.

Terra Firma secures 82.15ha Hamilton site in multi-million Western District transaction, underpinning its $550M+ integrated protein infrastructure development.

This investment strengthens Victoria’s position in global protein markets while delivering scalable infrastructure, regional employment, and long-term supply chain resilience” — Phillippe Barros, Founder & Chairman, Terra Firma Equity Limited

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terra Firma Equity Limited (“Terra Firma” or “the Company”) today announced it has secured a strategically located 82.15-hectare freehold industrial landholding at 8525 Henty Highway, Hamilton, Victoria, establishing the foundation for its flagship infrastructure development, Project Linear Spine – Hamilton Food Park The acquisition represents a significant private multi-million dollar transaction in Victoria’s Western District, reinforcing the region’s role as a cornerstone of Australia’s agricultural and industrial economy.Hamilton Food Park will be developed as a $550+ million, single-stage, Tier-1 integrated protein processing and export precinct, designed to operate at industrial scale and position Victoria at the forefront of global protein manufacturing.Upon completion, the facility is expected to deliver approximately 1,200 head of beef per day and up to 15,000 smallstock per day, supported by fully integrated value-added manufacturing, advanced cold-chain systems, and export-ready logistics infrastructure.At the core of the development is Terra Firma’s 400-metre Linear Spine, a next-generation processing system engineered for continuous, high-efficiency production. Operating on a unidirectional clean-to-dirty flow, the facility is designed to eliminate cross-contamination risk while enabling seamless throughput across all stages of production.The system is capable of delivering the full spectrum of processing activities, including live animal handling, primary despatch, dehiding, evisceration, carcass splitting, deboning, trimming, meat preparation, portioning, value adding, further processing, packing, and labeling. This integrated design establishes a new benchmark for food safety, biosecurity, traceability, and industrial performance.Hamilton Food Park has been designed as a modern, ESG-aligned industrial platform, incorporating advanced cross-contamination controls, integrated water management systems including Clean-In-Place (CIP) and recycling infrastructure, and waste-to-energy and co-product utilisation systems that convert organic waste streams into usable energy. Centralised infrastructure will support energy, water, waste, and digital integration, delivering a low-waste, resource-efficient operating environment.Located in Victoria’s Western District, one of Australia’s most productive livestock regions, the site provides direct access to high-density cattle and smallstock supply, established saleyards, and regional producer networks. Positioned on the Henty Highway, a key arterial freight corridor, the site offers strong connectivity to interstate logistics routes and export infrastructure, including the Port of Portland and Melbourne. The landholding is zoned Industrial 2 (IN2Z), supporting large-scale industrial development.Hamilton Food Park is expected to become one of the most significant regional industrial developments in Victoria, supporting more than 2,000 direct jobs, alongside substantial indirect employment across agriculture, transport, and regional services. The project is expected to drive increased demand for Victorian livestock producers while contributing to long-term regional economic growth.The development aligns with structural changes across the Australian protein sector, including the transition away from live sheep exports by 2028 and the increasing focus on domestic processing, boxed meat exports, and value-added production. Hamilton Food Park is designed to support this transition while strengthening Australia’s global competitiveness.Phillippe Barros, Founder and Chairman of Terra Firma Equity Limited, said:“This is a defining investment in Victoria’s Western District, reinforcing the region’s role as a powerhouse of Australia’s agricultural economy. Hamilton Food Park represents the next generation of protein infrastructure — built for scale, efficiency, and global competitiveness. We are investing in sovereign capability, regional jobs, and long-term supply chain strength.” About Terra Firma Equity LimitedTerra Firma Equity Limited is an Australian-based investment and operating platform focused on building a vertically integrated, national protein supply chain, with a targeted ASX listing to support long-term institutional growth.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding development timelines, operational capacity, employment outcomes, and performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.Media ContactTerra Firma Equity LimitedEmail: info@terrafirmaequitylimited.comWebsite: https://www.terrafirmaequitylimited.com/project-linear-spine

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