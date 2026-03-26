Swift Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Swift Ray™ Spectral Imaging Device

Bringing Portable Fluorescence Imaging to Any Smart Device that Fits in Clinical Workflows.

This clearance marks a defining moment for Swift Medical and wound care. Swift Ray™ combines advanced spectral imaging with a rigorously validated AI platform; powerful, precise, and truly handheld.” — Dwayne Sansone, CEO, Swift Medical

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swift Medical Inc., the industry leader in digital wound management, today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Swift Ray™ 1, the company's next-generation spectral imaging device designed for real-time fluorescent imaging of wounds. This milestone further reinforces Swift Medical's position as the provider of the most advanced, clinically proven digital wound management solution on the market today.The Swift Ray™ is the most advanced spectral imaging device available; compact, portable, and purpose-built to transform any compatible smart device into a powerful spectral imaging tool for wound detection and assessment. By harnessing patented fluorescence imaging technology, the Swift Ray™ enables clinicians to gain deeper, real-time insight into wound status at the point of care, facilitating earlier intervention and more targeted treatment decisions.The Swift Ray™ integrates seamlessly with Swift Medical's AI-powered platform (Skin & Wound)— an engine trained on more than 34 million clinically validated wound images, representing the most extensive and rigorously built AI training dataset available. This depth of clinical evidence underpins the platform's unmatched accuracy in surface area measurement, depth and tissue classification; delivering decision support that clinicians can trust at every stage of patient care.The global wound care market continues shifting toward objective assessment tools, digital documentation, and data-driven care pathways, and the Swift Ray™ strengthens Swift Medical’s position by extending its platform into new care settings with a small, lightweight, highly portable fluorescence imaging device that integrates seamlessly with our AI-driven assessment and documentation platform, enables point-of-care imaging without bulky standalone systems, and expands reach across clinics, hospitals, home health, and remote environments.By embedding spectral imaging natively within its established SaaS platform, Swift Medical strengthens recurring software revenue opportunities while expanding hardware-enabled growth and reimbursement pathways.Swift Medical's development model prioritizes clinical validation, usability, and scalability above all else. The Swift Ray™ was designed as a native extension of the company's established digital wound management solution, ensuring imaging, AI-driven analytics, and documentation operate within a unified system — rather than fragmented, disconnected workflows.The FDA 510(k) clearance represents the latest step in Swift Medical's mission to advance wound care through objective data, AI-driven precision, and practical innovation that meets clinicians where they are.About Swift MedicalSwift Medical Inc. is the global leader in digital wound management, delivering the most advanced AI-powered platform for wound assessment and care. Built on a clinical-first foundation and an AI engine trained on more than 34 million clinically validated images, Swift Medical's solutions empower healthcare professionals with precise, evidence-based tools to drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.swiftmedical.com Caution: The Swift Ray™ is a medical device subject to federal law restricting its sale, distribution, and use. Rx only.

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