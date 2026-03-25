Sangamon Songs Musical Production Set for April Performance in St. Louis

Information about the upcoming Sangamon Songs show at LPP. A view of how the stage presentation works at Sangamon Songs Tom Irwin holding the diary that drives Sangamon Songs John in costume as the protagonist Harry LPP is built in a refurbished century-old neighborhood church building.

The folk/Americana show brings history to life at Lindenwood Park Place

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acclaimed show, Sangamon Songs: A Musical Play, comes to the Lindenwood Park Place on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at https://events.ticketleap.com/events/sangamon-songs ($25) or at the door ($30). The performance combines songs, music, narration and a slide show into a two-act play lasting approximately 2 hours.Sangamon Songs, originally created by Springfield, Illinois based singer-songwriter and performing musician Tom Irwin, as a 12-song cycle based on the 1893 diary of Harry Glen Ludlam, a teenaged boy who then lived on what is now Irwin’s family farm, was recorded and released in 2012. In 2018 playwright John W. Arden adapted the concept into a musical stage piece in collaboration with Irwin. Since the show’s debut in 2019 in Petersburg, Illinois, it’s played in several locations including performances in Springfield, Carbondale and Skokie in Illinois, along with a 2022 St Louis debut at the Gaslight Theater.In the stage production Irwin narrates and sings the story of 16 year-old Harry, following his life for six months as documented daily in his journal while John Gifford Irwin plays the part of Harry through diary readings and singing. Along with a bare stage set of a few farming tools and a desk and chair, plus the addition of a slide show presenting diary pages and related images, the music ties the story together for what Willam Furry of Illinois Times called, “pure magic” in a 2022 review. Other musicians, including Owen Thomas Irwin on guitar, join in performing the folk-based Americana songs.The production is sponsored by CRSTL.fm , a volunteer-run internet radio station founded by former KDHX DJs and based at Lindenwood Park Place, with a focus on supporting local music and arts programming.Lindenwood Park Place is a community-oriented social club in St. Louis that provides flexible, shared spaces for gatherings, creative projects, and small-scale events. Its informal setting allows for more intimate performances and audience engagement than traditional venues.Tom Irwin is available for interviews and more information at tomirwinmusic@gmail.com or (217) 725-6179.

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