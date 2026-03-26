Status of Flax Fiber in North America Report Finds 'Growing' Interest but Limited Production, Processing Infrastructure

Production and processing of flax fiber in North America report.

North American Linen Association report outlines expanding flax-for-linen production and manufacturing capacity in North America.

There is a keen interest in not only resurrecting the 'flax-to-linen' industry in North America, but seeing it surpass what it once was.” — Annette Herboth, NALA Board President

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Portland, OR-based North American Linen Association (NALA) today released the “Status of Flax Fiber in North America” report marking the first step in documenting the history, current state, and future of the flax fiber industry in the US and Canada. It was created to provide insight into the industry and support NALA’s mission of revitalizing North American flax fiber and linen production.Flax and linen were once widely produced in North America, and today there is a resurgence in interest in bringing flax and linen back. From square-yard plots and 50-acre trials, and from small- to large-scale processing facilities, individuals, universities, companies, brands, and more are reinventing the flax-to-linen supply chain in the US and Canada.“Through the research, survey, data analysis, and interviews, it’s clear that there is a keen interest in not only resurrecting the 'flax-to-linen' industry, but seeing it surpass what it once was,” says Annette Herboth, NALA Board President.Key findings of this report include:• Production of fiber flax is very limited, with less than 200 acres (~80 hectares) of fiber flax grown in the US and Canada in 2024, according to a 2025 NALA survey.• To scale flax fiber production and processing in North America, the necessary infrastructure needs to be rebuilt for each stage, from field to manufacturing. Virtually all flax fiber production and processing equipment must be replaced or reinvented.• Researchers at several US universities are conducting variety trials to test and develop production practices as well as the viability and quality of the resulting fiber.• Standards are in place or being developed that address chain of custody as well as environmentally responsible production and processing practices.• Key challenges to fiber flax production include lack of available seed; agricultural research into both appropriate varieties and production practices; harvesting, breaking/scutching/hackling and spinning equipment; skilled labor and expertise; transportation and logistics; and private and public investment.• There is no framework at the federal or state level to support fiber flax production, marketing, or infrastructure development.These findings reflect an urgent opportunity for North America to lead the renaissance of fiber flax production. With coordinated support, flax fiber can offer a natural alternative to synthetic fibers while creating jobs and building resilient local economies.While the industry is in its nascent stages in North America, several new companies are joining the effort at an increasing pace, with a small but expanding number of companies in North America developing both small- and commercial-scale processing capacity suitable for long-line fiber flax.“The time is right to set the seed for this industry in North America,” notes Herboth. “Consumers are asking for low-impact and durable natural fiber options. Brands and manufacturers increasingly seek resilient supply chains that minimize risk by incorporating reliable local and domestic sourcing and production options. Farmers are looking for rotational or alternative crops to mitigate financial risks, and are interested in augmenting their crop rotations with a plant that can provide both fiber and seed. The flax fiber industry needs more diversity in production regions to reduce overall market volatility when the primary production region is impacted.”NALA thanks Growth Sponsor Lake August, Naturepedic Organic Mattresses and Bedding, and Dr. Pamela Weiler and Seed Sponsors Gallant International, On the Mark Consulting, and Horizon Specialty Seeds. NALA also gives special thanks to the Oregon State University College of Business for providing research support for this report.About the North American Linen Association: The North American Linen Association (NALA) was founded in September 2022 on the idea that a collaborative trade association could accelerate the flax fiber industry faster than individuals working in isolation. NALA brings together interest groups from all stages of the supply chain to revive the North American flax fiber industry, including linen, nonwovens, composites, and co-products. The organization’s mission is to lead the transition toward a resilient and sustainable flax fiber industry in North America, rooted in environmentally responsible practices and focusing on the development of commercial flax fiber agriculture, processing infrastructure, textile and industry manufacturing, and co-products. NALA's membership goes beyond North America and represents the full flax fiber supply chain. NALA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

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