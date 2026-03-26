Pan Asian Media delivers US$9.21 million worth of press coverage to clients through 131 PR campaigns in 2025

Pan Asian Media organised 20 press conferences in the UAE including one hosted byAhmed Perfumes Press Conference Dubai Hills Estate Mall January 2025 An overwhelming number of journalists attend theEmirates Properties Group's press conference to launch Azha Millennium Residences, one of the 20 press conferences organised by Pan Asian Media

Public relations market in the UAE was worth US$812 million in 2025. Misinformation and fake news cause US$417 billion losses to the global economy annually

Continuous decline in print and increase in digital media has reshaped the public relations industry. However, AI and social media are creating a challenge and opportunity for the industry” — Saifur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Pan Asian Media

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pan Asian Media, a Dubai-based strategic public relations and communications advisory engaged in media consultancy, research, crisis communications and event management, reports a 16.1 percent growth in the value of the press coverage generated for the clients exceeding US$9.21 million (Dh33.78 million) in 2025, compared to US$7.93 million (Dh29.1 million) press coverage generated in 2024.In 2025, Pan Asian Media handled 131 successful press campaigns including 20 press conferences that generated 2,840 press clippings that delivered US$9.21 million (Dh33.78 million) worth of press coverage to clients. It is significantly higher than the 80 press campaigns ran by the company with 37 press conferences that generated 2,402 press clippings and created US$7.93 million (Dh29.1 million) PR value for its clients in 2024.The boutique media advisory ran on an average a campaign in every three days – for the full-year in 2025 – to help spread awareness of products, services and news of its clients. Pan Asian Media’s strong performance comes at the backdrop of the growth of the public relations industry in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region that is set to reach US$320.26 million in 2025, showing robust growth from 2021 levels.The public relations services market in the UAE is projected to have reached US$812 million in 2025, up from US$705 million in 2021, according to reports.The market is driven by high-profile investments in UAE real estate, luxury, and digital PR tools. Advertisement spend on influencer marketing in the UAE is expected to reach US$69.35 million by 2025, driven by a shift towards social media influencers.The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, drives the majority of the regional PR market growth.“Continuous decline in print readership and increase in digital audience has reshaped the public relations industry over the last decade. However, the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the spread of social media is creating a challenge and opportunity for the communications industry,” Saifur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Pan Asian Media, said.“The spread of disinformation in the social media, personalised posts, personal branding and the new trends in Social Media Influencer marketing is also changing the industry rapidly – forcing the public relations professionals to upgrade their skills to cope up with the new trends.“Misinformation and fake news are causing an estimated US$417 billion in losses to the global economy annually, according to a 2026 study conducted by French tech consulting group Sopra Steria and OpSci. This economic damage is driven by various factors, with AI increasingly amplifying the impact of fake content by 15-30 percent.“Despite these changes and challenges, the need for authenticity, verification of facts, fact-checking, high-quality contents backed up with research, background and contexts have become more significant in story-telling these days, than before. The information overload is also keeping the professionals busy, needing constant vigilance against fake news.”Fake reviews on e-commerce platforms represent a massive and growing economic issue, with estimates for annual losses ranging from US$152 billion to over US$700 billion.Established in 2008, Pan Asian Media, a part of Pan Asian Group, is committed to provide local, regional and international-level public relations services in the UAE. It has ambitious plans for its clients in both traditional and social media and handled large public and private sector events and conferences for its clients.The global public relations market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6 percent and to US$133.82 billion in 2027, according to research by the Business Research Company.Pan Asian Group, that include boutique PR firm Pan Asian Media, is owned by Saifur Rahman, a multiple award-winning journalist-cum-entrepreneur with 30 years of experience in mainstream news media in the Gulf region including more than 21 years with the Gulf News – a leading international daily newspaper in the Middle East.The company has successfully launched a number of businesses and start-ups in the UAE, in addition to handling a number of international conferences and exhibitions.Pan Asian Group is managed by a group of professionals with collective expertise of more than 40 years. It comprises of two companies, Pan Asian Media, established in 2008 and Pan Asian Exhibition, established in 2013 and manages business forte including Public Relations, Social Media, Publishing, Marketing and Media Consultancy, Image and Reputation Management, Crisis Communications, Exhibitions, Conferences, Seminars and Events.Ends

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