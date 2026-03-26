9Sail Named to Clutch 100 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for 2026

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Ranked #54, driven by client trust, a strong team and a partner-first approach to growth

Our growth is a direct reflection of our clients and our team.” — Joe Giovannoli, CEO of 9Sail

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 9Sail , a leading digital visibility agency specializing in SEO, PPC and Digital PR for law firms, today announces its recognition as one of the top 100 fastest-growing companies on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. 9Sail ranked #54 based on revenue growth from 2024 to 2025.“Our growth is a direct reflection of our clients and our team,” said Joe Giovannoli, CEO of 9Sail. “We have clients who trust us to guide them through a changing digital environment, and a team that has leaned into that challenge as AI continues to reshape how people find and evaluate law firms. We have stayed focused on doing the work the right way, building authority and evolving our approach, and that is what has driven this kind of momentum”9Sail submitted verified financial data to be considered for The Clutch 100, and was ranked as the #54 fastest-growing company based on a growth rate of 47% from 2024 to 2025. The ranking speaks to how much the agency has grown in both scale and responsibility as clients continue to rely on its services for more critical aspects of their digital visibility."Making this list isn't just a milestone — it's proof. Proof that your clients trust you, that your work delivers, and that your growth is built on something real," said Tim Condon, Chief Revenue Officer at Clutch. "In a market full of options, buyers need partners they can count on. The companies on this list are exactly that. We're proud to recognize each of them and make sure the right buyers know who they are. This is well-deserved."9Sail works closely with its clients as an extension of their team, operating as a partner, not a vendor. View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile: www.clutch.co/profile/9sail ABOUT CLUTCHClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Business leaders rely on Clutch for in-depth, verified client reviews and to confidently evaluate partners that fit their unique goals. Clutch offers a platform for agencies to increase their visibility with buyers, strengthen their brand’s credibility, and grow their business.ABOUT 9SAIL9Sail is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC), and Digital PR for law firms across the United States. Founded in 2015, 9Sail partners with B2B and B2C legal practices to deliver data-driven marketing strategies that increase online visibility, generate qualified leads, and drive sustainable growth. With a dedicated team of experts, 9Sail is committed to transparency, measurable ROI, and aligning marketing efforts with clients’ business goals. For more information, visit www.9sail.com

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