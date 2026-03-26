Women Applying AI Surpasses 1,000 Members in First Six Months, Recognized as Tax-Exempt Organization by the IRS

Global community helping women explore, learn, and apply artificial intelligence continues rapid expansion following its September 2025 launch

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Applying AI (WAAI), a global community helping women explore, learn, and apply artificial intelligence in practical ways, today announced it has surpassed 1,000 members and has been recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, marking a major milestone six months after launching during Boston AI Week in September.Women Applying AI has rapidly attracted women seeking practical ways to understand and apply artificial intelligence as the technology reshapes the workplace. The World Economic Forum estimates that 41% of employers expect to reduce workforces as AI automates tasks, while demand for workers who can confidently apply AI continues to grow across industries. Women Applying AI was created to give women the skills, confidence, and community needed to excel with AI in this environment.In just six months, the virtual-first community has surpassed more than 1,000 members across the globe, backed by a growing list of sponsors and partners. The organization has also seen strong engagement across its LinkedIn community, now over 4,000 strong, while building a robust calendar of virtual educational programming and community-driven events."Women Applying AI (WAAI) is redefining how women engage with AI," said Luda Kopeikina, CEO of Women Applying AI. "We're here to claim the future, not close the gap, empowering women to shape this transformative technology and lead with it in work and life."Women Applying AI’s newly granted recognition as a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code will allow the organization to expand its programming, deepen partnerships with companies and institutions, and accelerate efforts to make AI learning more accessible for women across industries and career stages.A Global Community Helping Women Apply AIWomen Applying AI operates as a global community designed to support women who want to explore, learn, and apply artificial intelligence in their work and everyday lives. The organization welcomes women across industries, career stages, and technical backgrounds—from those who are AI-curious to experienced AI practitioners. Through a growing calendar of online programming, including workshops, collaborative discussions, and hands-on learning sessions, members gain practical experience with AI tools while connecting with peers navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape.Membership is free, creating an accessible space for women to experiment with AI technologies, build new skills, and collaborate with others interested in applying AI in work and life.Expanding Local CommunitiesWomen Applying AI is also expanding its on-the-ground presence in key local markets, hosting events that bring members together to learn, network, and collaborate. Community gatherings have taken place and continue to expand in cities such as Boston, New York, and North Carolina, complementing the organization’s global virtual programming.Women interested in participating can apply at womenapplyingai.com.About Women Applying AIWomen Applying AI (WAAI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to empower women to apply artificial intelligence in their work and lives. Through skill-building workshops, mentorship programs, and inclusive collaboration, WAAI helps women across industries gain confidence, deepen knowledge, and connect with a powerful peer network. The organization’s mission is to enable women to lead with AI—across industries, roles, and the real world.For more information, visit www.womenapplyingai.com ###

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