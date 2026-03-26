Quantum XChange Wins Gold for Post-Quantum Cryptography in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Phio TX® Recognized as a Category Winner for Its Technical Differentiation, Real-World Impact, and Contribution to Advancing Cybersecurity

We congratulate Phio TX® by Quantum XChange on earning Gold Award recognition in the Post Quantum Crypto category of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards” — Holger Schulze, Founder of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum XChange , securing networks today and for the post-quantum world, today announced it has been named a Gold Winner in the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) category in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . This prestigious honor recognizes Quantum XChange for its continued innovation and leadership in helping global enterprises and government agencies migrate to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) with ease.The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual program honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination and popular vote by members of the information security community.“We congratulate Phio TXby Quantum XChange on earning Gold Award recognition in the Post Quantum Crypto category of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “Selected by an independent jury of cybersecurity practitioners, analysts, and CISOs, this recognition highlights the role of innovative security solutions in strengthening cybersecurity across organizations worldwide.”The Phio TX platform was designed specifically to secure data-in-motion at the network layer. Instead of forcing organizations to rip-and-replace their existing infrastructure, Phio TX overlays onto current networks and strengthens encryption through a unique architecture that separates cryptographic key delivery from the data transmission path. This design significantly reduces the risk that keys can be intercepted or compromised, while enabling organizations to introduce new cryptographic algorithms, including PQC, without disrupting applications or network performance.About Quantum XChangeQuantum XChangeempowers leading government agencies and commercial enterprises to secure sensitive network data from advances in AI and quantum computing by protecting their data-in-motion today and for the post-quantum world. We do this with our cryptographic management platform – Phio TX, an open, secure and flexible architecture solution. For more information, visit www.quantumxc.com

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