PREMAZ Partners with Health is One to Expand Access to Early Brain Health Screening

Brain health is becoming one of the defining healthcare challenges of our time.” — Dr Julia Cooney, founder and CEO of Prema Cognition

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prema Cognition Ltd, the company behind PREMAZ , a digital cognitive assessment designed to detect subtle changes in memory function, today announced a new partnership with Health is One to expand access to early brain health screening within its integrated well-being services.Health is One provides evidence-based support for mental, emotional, and psychological well-being across the UK, offering services spanning counselling, neurodiversity support, brain health programmes, and lifestyle interventions designed to improve long-term well-being.Through this collaboration, PREMAZ will be introduced as part of Health is One’s brain health and cognitive wellbeing services, enabling clients to access a science-backed 10–15-minute digital assessment that measures memory precision: an emerging approach shown in research to detect early cognitive changes that traditional tests may miss.How does PREMAZ Detect Cognitive Decline Earlier?PREMAZ was developed by medical doctor Julia Cooney in collaboration with researchers from the Cambridge University Memory Lab. Unlike conventional cognitive assessments, which typically measure whether a memory is recalled correctly or not, PREMAZ measures how precisely a memory is remembered, providing a more sensitive indicator of early cognitive change.In neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, cognitive decline often develops slowly over many years before noticeable symptoms appear. Long before people begin to forget information entirely, the quality and resolution of memories gradually deteriorate, a subtle change that most traditional cognitive tests are not designed to detect.Using precision memory technology, the PREMAZ platform is able to capture the quality of a memory, not just whether that memory exists or not. This is crucial for early detection, as it increases the window where early decline can be detected and opens up the possibility for preventing and delaying the onset of dementia symptoms.About the PartnershipThis partnership reflects a growing shift in healthcare toward earlier detection and preventative brain health strategies, allowing individuals and clinicians to identify subtle changes sooner and take proactive steps to support long-term cognitive wellbeing.Dr Julia Cooney, MD, Founder and CEO of Prema Cognition, said: “Brain health is becoming one of the defining healthcare challenges of our time. By partnering with Health Is One, we are able to bring advanced cognitive screening into real-world well-being services where it can have immediate impact.Our goal with PREMAZ is to make sensitive cognitive assessment accessible earlier, before significant decline occurs, so individuals and clinicians can take meaningful preventative action.”Kevin McGeever, Director at Health is One, said: “Integrating PREMAZ into our services allows us to offer clients a powerful new tool for understanding their brain health and taking proactive steps to maintain cognitive well-being.”The collaboration marks another step in PREMAZ’s growing clinical network, with deployments now expanding across healthcare providers, research institutions, and brain health programmes in the UK and the US.Advancing Research into Lifestyle and Brain HealthThe partnership with Health is One also forms part of PREMAZ’s wider research collaboration with the University of Cambridge’s Memory Lab, focused on understanding how lifestyle factors influence long-term risk of dementia.Health is One’s integrated approach to well-being, encompassing mental health support, sleep optimisation, stress management, and lifestyle interventions, providing an ideal real-world environment for exploring how everyday behaviours influence cognitive function over time.By combining PREMAZ’s sensitive digital cognitive assessment with lifestyle insights from programmes like those offered by Health Is One, the collaboration aims to generate new data that may help identify practical strategies for protecting long-term brain health and reducing the burden of dementia.About PREMAZPREMAZ is a digital cognitive assessment developed in collaboration with the University of Cambridge Memory Lab to detect early changes in brain health. PREMAZ is based on a validated research paradigm that measures memory precision, one of the earliest and most sensitive indicators of cognitive decline. Founded by medical doctor Julia Cooney, PREMAZ translates cutting-edge cognitive neuroscience into a clinician-ready mobile platform. Already deployed across leading UK and US-based clinics and academic trials, PREMAZ represents a new class of digital biomarker: scientifically validated, clinically actionable, and designed to advance both preventative brain health and research.About Health is OneHealth is One is a UK-based well-being organisation providing integrated support across counselling, neurodiversity services, brain health programmes, and lifestyle interventions. Its services aim to support psychological resilience and long-term well-being by addressing the interconnected factors that influence mental and physical health.

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