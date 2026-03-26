Attune & Frontier Energy Support CEC-Funded 3C-BEACH Study on Electrification, IAQ, and Health

Real-world monitoring initiative will measure how home electrification impacts indoor air quality, comfort, and health outcomes across diverse communities.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attune today announced its participation in the Tri-County Benefits of Electrification for Air Quality, Comfort, and Health (3C-BEACH) program, a California Energy Commission (CEC) EPIC-funded initiative led by the County of Ventura. The demonstration project evaluates how residential electrification retrofits impact indoor air quality, occupant health, comfort, and other non-energy outcomes alongside traditional energy performance metrics.The 3C-BEACH program brings together regional partners to recruit, monitor, and analyze homes across Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. Participating residences will undergo baseline monitoring, electrification upgrades, and post-retrofit monitoring to measure changes in indoor environmental conditions over time. The initiative places a strong emphasis on participation from disadvantaged and low-income communities, helping ensure that findings reflect a broad range of housing types and occupant needs.As California accelerates its electrification and decarbonization goals, stakeholders are increasingly focused on outcomes beyond kilowatt-hours saved. Policymakers, utilities, and communities are asking deeper questions about how retrofit strategies affect indoor air quality, occupant health, and long-term comfort — particularly in disadvantaged and climate-vulnerable communities. The 3C-BEACH initiative arrives at a pivotal moment, providing rigorous, field-based data to inform scalable electrification strategies that deliver both environmental and human-centered benefits.Frontier Energy serves as a technical implementation partner for the project, supporting coordination, instrumentation planning, monitoring deployment, and analysis of indoor air quality and non-energy performance indicators. Working alongside the County of Ventura, Community Action-Ventura County (CAVC), and additional stakeholders, Frontier Energy helps maintain technical rigor and data integrity throughout the study. “The 3C-BEACH project represents a significant opportunity to deepen our understanding of the impacts of residential electrification, extending beyond just energy savings,” said Jalaycia Hughes, Ph.D. of Frontier Energy. “Through study design, monitoring strategy, technical analysis, and collaboration across project partners, Frontier Energy is helping generate actionable evidence on how electrification upgrades can influence indoor air quality, comfort, and health across diverse communities.”Attune provides monitoring infrastructure and technical support to help enable continuous data collection across participating homes. Through real-time environmental monitoring and system integration, Attune’s role supports the evaluation of indoor environmental quality metrics before and after electrification retrofits, contributing to a deeper understanding of how building performance intersects with health, comfort, and sustainability outcomes. “Electrification is about more than energy — it’s about people,” said Dr. Serene Almomen, CEO of Attune. “Through 3C-BEACH, we’re helping generate real-world data on how home upgrades impact air quality, comfort, and health. That evidence is essential to scaling smarter, more equitable building strategies.”Monitoring activities within the 3C-BEACH program include pre-retrofit baseline assessments, post-retrofit monitoring, and continuous collection of indoor environmental data designed to capture seasonal and operational variations. Insights generated from the project are expected to inform future electrification strategies, policy development, and scalable approaches to healthier, more efficient residential buildings.[About Attune]Attune Indoor Air Quality monitoring solution is available as part of the company’s building monitoring and intelligence platform. For more information about Attune and its Indoor Air Quality solutions, visit www.attuneiot.com [About Frontier]Frontier Energy helps clients lead in today’s evolving energy landscape to adapt for tomorrow. We blend technical expertise with creativity to deliver inclusive, high-impact programs, tools, and services that make clean, efficient energy accessible to all communities.

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