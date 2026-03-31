USA Prime Sports Renews Partnership with Detroit Tigers to Advance Amateur Baseball Player Development & MLB Exposure

Player on the USA Prime National Detroit Tigers Scout Team

Elite amateur baseball organization expands MLB partnership, offering unmatched player development, recruiting access, and professional-level experience

The Detroit Tigers could not be more excited to renew our partnership with USA Prime” — Mark Conner, Director of Amateur Scouting, Detroit Tigers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Prime, a leading national amateur baseball organization, today announced the renewal and expansion of its strategic partnership with the Detroit Tigers, further solidifying its position as a premier destination for elite baseball player development, recruiting exposure, and MLB-level training experiences.This continued partnership reinforces USA Prime’s commitment to developing high-level athletes by providing direct access to Major League Baseball resources, professional scouting insight, and real-world development environments that prepare players for the next level.Through this collaboration, USA Prime athletes will continue to receive exclusive opportunities that are rarely available within amateur baseball, including:- Direct relationships with Detroit Tigers scouting staff, enhancing recruiting and evaluation opportunities for top 16U and 17U players- Access to the Tigers’ player development complex in Lakeland, Florida, including annual workouts and behind-the-scenes exposure to MLB operations- Educational sessions with MLB scouts and executives, including Q&A opportunities with scouting directors, cross-checkers, and professional evaluators- On-field integration with Detroit Tigers personnel, who will join USA Prime in the dugout to coach, mentor, and build relationships with athletes- Authentic MLB experience, as players compete on the Detroit Tigers Scout Team while wearing official Major League Baseball gear- Coaching development initiatives, including opportunities for USA Prime coaches to attend Detroit Tigers Instructional League (Instructs) and shadow professional staffThis level of collaboration places USA Prime among a select group of amateur baseball organizations nationwide with a true Major League Baseball partnership, setting a new standard for player development and exposure.“The Detroit Tigers could not be more excited to renew our partnership with USA Prime,” said Mark Conner, Director of Amateur Scouting, Detroit Tigers. “They have been instrumental in helping us cultivate strong relationships throughout the amateur baseball community, while also representing our organization at a high level. They share our commitment to doing things the right way and providing a positive experience for players and families, and we look forward to working together to maintain an excellent scout team experience.”The partnership has significantly elevated USA Prime’s national reputation over the past three years, strengthening its credibility with players, families, and the broader baseball community. Direct engagement with one of MLB’s most respected scouting departments provides unmatched transparency and trust throughout the recruiting process.“Our partnership with the Detroit Tigers is a game-changer for our athletes and our organization,” said Marc Nellist Jr., GM and President of Player Development. “We’re not just providing exposure, we’re delivering real relationships, real development, and real insight into what it takes to succeed at the highest level of baseball.”As the partnership evolves, both organizations remain committed to expanding opportunities for athletes and coaches alike, continuing to bridge the gap between amateur baseball and Major League Baseball.About USA Prime SportsFounded in 2017, USA Prime is one of the largest and most respected youth baseball organizations in the United States, with regional programs and national teams competing at the highest levels of amateur baseball and softball. The organization is dedicated to elite player development, competitive excellence, and providing athletes with a clear pathway to collegiate and professional opportunities. Known for its championship culture, professional operations, and nationwide scouting and development platform, USA Prime continues to build a best-in-class national experience for athletes and families across the country.For more information about USA Prime, please visit www.usaprime.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.