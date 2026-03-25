LIVALU LLC Launches Private Residential Care Program for Luxury Homeowners in The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands-based luxury construction introduces a proactive residential oversight program as the community ranks #1 Best Place to Live in Texas for 2026.

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIVALU LLC, a private residential construction firm serving The Woodlands, Texas, today announced the launch of its Private Residential Care program — a subscription-based construction management service designed for high-end homeowners who demand consistent quality, proactive oversight, and priority access to expert craftsmanship.The announcement comes as The Woodlands receives top national recognition from Niche.com's 2026 Best Places to Live rankings, earning the #1 Best Place to Live in Texas and #4 Best Place to Live in America — distinctions that reflect the community's exceptional standards for quality of life, safety, and residential excellence."The homeowners in The Woodlands invest significantly in their properties. They deserve a construction partner who treats their home with the same level of care year-round — not just during a single project," said Rafael Gaytan, founder of LIVALU LLC.WHAT IS PRIVATE RESIDENTIAL CARE?Private Residential Care is a membership-based program that provides luxury homeowners with:- Annual residential review and structural assessment- Priority scheduling for remodeling and construction projects- Dedicated project manager assigned to each member's property- Proactive maintenance recommendations before issues escalate- Preferred pricing on all LIVALU construction servicesThe program is designed for homeowners in communities such as Carlton Woods, Creekside Park, and Panther Creek who maintain high-value properties and require a trusted construction partner on an ongoing basis.ABOUT LIVALU LLCLIVALU LLC is a luxury residential construction firm based in The Woodlands, TX. The firm specializes in high-end remodeling, structural additions, outdoor living construction, and full custom builds for discerning homeowners across Montgomery County.For more information, visit livalu.homes or contact info@livalu.homes.

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