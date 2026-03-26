Commport Communications Partners with Photon Commerce to Launch AI-Powered Smart OCR for EDI Automation

Commport and Photon Commerce partner to launch AI-powered Doc2EDI, automating document-to-EDI workflows with unmatched accuracy and speed.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commport Communications, a leader in electronic data interchange (EDI) and supply chain automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Photon Commerce, a global leader in AI-driven digital commerce and enterprise transformation, to launch Commport Doc2EDI , powered by Photon Commerce, an AI-powered OCR to EDI solution designed to automate document processing and accelerate integration workflows.The partnership brings together Commport Communications’ long-standing leader in EDI solutions and electronic data interchange services with Photon Commerce’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence, automation, and intelligent platforms. Together, the companies aim to eliminate manual document handling, improve data accuracy, and enable faster, more reliable data exchange across enterprise systems.Commport Doc2EDI uses advanced optical character recognition and intelligent document recognition powered by Photon Commerce to extract, validate, and standardize data from invoices, purchase orders, bills of lading, and other business-critical documents. The solution converts this data into structured, EDI-ready formats, delivering up to 99% data accuracy, reducing document processing time by up to 70%, and cutting manual effort by more than 60%.“Businesses need more than basic OCR, they need intelligent automation that integrates seamlessly with their EDI systems,” said Alison, Business Solutions Director at Commport Communications. “By partnering with Photon Commerce, we’re delivering a solution that helps enterprises operate faster, reduce errors, and gain greater confidence in their data.”Powered by Photon Commerce’s AI-first digital transformation approach, Commport Doc2EDI continuously learns document variations and scales easily in cloud environments. This makes it well-suited for high-volume, document-heavy industries such as manufacturing, retail, logistics, finance, healthcare, and wholesale distribution.Early adopters have already reported measurable results, including faster invoice processing cycles, fewer EDI exceptions, and significant reductions in manual processing hours.“This partnership reflects our shared vision of building intelligent, connected systems that drive real business outcomes,” said Chris Robinson, VP of Partnerships at Photon Commerce. “Together with Commport Communications, we’re helping organizations move from document-driven processes to fully automated, data-driven operations.”Bridging the Gap Between Paper and the EDI PlatformThe partnership directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in enterprise operations: the days-long processing gap between paper-based documents and EDI platforms. While manual teams may take up to 10 days to clear invoices or BOL backlogs, Commport Doc2EDI is supported by a streamlined setup process that begins processing documents within a few hours.Unlike traditional OCR tools, the solution delivers SKU-level intelligence, categorizing millions of line items with optional Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) validation to ensure deterministic, audit-ready output.Why This Matters for the Modern EnterpriseDrastic Cost Reduction: Automating OCR invoice scanning reduces cost-per-document from the manual average of $12–$25 to under $3.00.Audit-Ready Reliability: Every EDI document includes an immutable audit trail and versioning, supporting SOC 2 compliance and standardizing data into 100+ structured fields.Seamless EDI Transmission: Extracted data is automatically converted into EDI standard formats such as ANSI X12 and EDIFACT, enabling immediate three-way matching with purchase orders and shipping notices, and ties into existing validation routines.Unifying the Supply Chain Through Intelligent OCRCommport Doc2EDI is built to handle the most complex OCR use cases, including low-resolution scans, skewed PDFs, and handwritten annotations.“What we are building here is the holy grail of our industry,” said Nathan Dunn, VP Marketing & Sales, Commport. “We are moving beyond simple optical recognition to a world where PDF document data is as liquid, reliable, and interoperable as feeds received via an EDI connection.”Commport Communications is a leading provider of B2B Network Solutions like EDI, VAN, and GDSN solutions, enabling businesses to streamline B2B integration, supply chain, and automated workflows.Photon Commerce is a global digital commerce and AI transformation company that helps enterprises build and scale intelligent digital ecosystems using AI, automation, and cloud-native platforms.

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