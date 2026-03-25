Recommendation for Thyroid Ultrasound Screening in Asymptomatic Women Aged 30 and Older The Clayman Thyroid Center is part of the Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida. It is the nation’s highest-volume thyroid surgery center, performing over 2,500 thyroid operations each year. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions. World-renowned thyroid expert Dr. Rashmi Roy

Peer-reviewed research from the Clayman Thyroid Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery highlights a major gap in women’s cancer screening

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published medical study led by physicians and researchers at the Clayman Thyroid Center, Hospital for Endocrine Surgery demonstrates that simple, non-invasive ultrasound screening can detect thyroid cancer in asymptomatic women at rates significantly higher than established screening tests such as mammography for breast cancer and Pap smears for cervical cancer — despite thyroid cancer being one of the most common cancers affecting women.The research, published in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism , analyzed outcomes from a large community-based thyroid ultrasound screening program conducted across the Tampa Bay region.“Thyroid cancer is common, especially in women, yet there are no routine screening guidelines,” said Rashmi Roy, MD, senior thyroid surgeon at the Clayman Thyroid Center and lead author of the study. “Our findings show that ultrasound screening can identify cancers early — often before patients or physicians would otherwise know anything is wrong.”Study Identifies Previously Undetected Thyroid Cancer in Healthy WomenBetween August 2022 and June 2024, researchers screened women age 30 and older with no known thyroid disease and no symptoms. Among 548 asymptomatic women included in the analysis:- 54% had previously undiagnosed thyroid nodules measuring ≥1 cm- 16% had nodules suspicious on ultrasound for malignancy- 2.4% were diagnosed with thyroid cancer- All detected cancers were papillary thyroid carcinoma, the most common formThese cancers were discovered despite participants reporting no symptoms and having no prior thyroid diagnosis.By comparison, fewer than 1% of routine Pap smears detect cervical cancer at the time of testing, and approximately 0.5% of screening mammograms detect breast cancer.“This suggests thyroid ultrasound screening may detect malignancy at rates substantially higher than other established cancer screening programs,” Dr. Roy said.Early Detection May Allow Less Extensive TreatmentResearchers found that cancers identified through screening were typically detected at an early stage, allowing for less aggressive treatment and preservation of thyroid function.Among women diagnosed with thyroid cancer:- All had minimal to no lymph node spread at the time of surgery- None required complete thyroid removal- None required radioactive iodine treatment- 62% required no lifelong thyroid hormone replacement“Finding thyroid cancer early can dramatically change the patient journey,” said Gary Clayman, MD, founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center and co-author of the study. “Instead of complex treatment with lifelong consequences, many patients can be cured with limited surgery.”Built From a Community-Focused Screening InitiativeThe research reflects real-world outcomes from a community screening program designed to bring advanced thyroid imaging directly to the public.Darya Bushuev, Director of Endocrine Surgery Program Development, lead ultrasound technologist and a founding member of the screening initiative, emphasized the importance of accessibility.“Many participants told us they had never had their thyroid evaluated before and did not realize screening was even possible,” Bushuev said. “Our goal from the beginning was to make high-quality ultrasound accessible to women in the community. This study shows that when you look, you can find clinically significant disease early — often before it affects a person’s health or quality of life.”Thyroid Cancer Is Common, Often Silent, and Disproportionately Affects WomenThyroid cancer incidence has risen steadily worldwide and is now among the most frequently diagnosed cancers in women, particularly between ages 30 and 50. Women are affected approximately three to four times more often than men, and many cases develop without noticeable symptoms.Unlike breast, cervical, prostate, or colorectal cancers, there is currently:- No routine screening recommendation- No blood test that reliably detects thyroid cancer- No annual screening typically covered by insuranceAs a result, many thyroid cancers are discovered incidentally or only after a lump becomes noticeable.“Most thyroid cancers do not cause symptoms early,” Dr. Roy explained. “You can have thyroid cancer while having normal thyroid labs, so ultrasound may be the only way to detect disease at a stage when treatment is simplest and outcomes are best.”Study Suggests Potential Role for Ultrasound ScreeningWhile the authors do not propose formal screening guidelines based on a single study, the findings highlight a significant opportunity for earlier detection.Ultrasound screening may:- Identify malignancies before symptoms develop- Reduce the need for extensive surgery- Lower the likelihood of radioactive iodine treatment- Preserve thyroid function- Improve long-term outcomesLarger studies and more cost-effectiveness analyses will be needed to determine whether routine screening should be recommended more broadly.Technology Partnership Supports Community Screening EffortsThe screening program utilized high-resolution ultrasound systems to evaluate participants at community events."Advanced ultrasound technology plays a crucial role in the early detection of disease, enabling clinicians to identify conditions at their most treatable stages. At FUJIFILM Healthcare, we are committed to driving innovation in diagnostic imaging to provide clear and accurate insights. Through our strong partnership with this screening program, we strive to deliver timely, potential life-saving care." — FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas CorporationAccess the Published ResearchThe full study, “ Recommendation for Thyroid Ultrasound Screening in Asymptomatic Women Aged 30 and Older,” is available online and can also be found in Annals of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism.About Clayman Thyroid CenterThe Clayman Thyroid Center, founded by internationally recognized thyroid surgeon Dr. Gary Clayman, is internationally recognized for its specialized focus on thyroid and parathyroid surgery.The center is dedicated exclusively to diseases of the thyroid and parathyroid glands, offering advanced diagnostic tools, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and patient-centered care.About the Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a specialty hospital focused exclusively on diseases of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands. Its surgeons perform among the highest volumes of endocrine procedures in the world, achieving outcomes that consistently exceed national benchmarks.

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