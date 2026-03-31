Voice4Equity Announces Winners of Annual Equity Awards

Equity Warrior Award Winners: Supt Teresa Chaulk, Supt Andrea Castañeda, Supt Anna Stubblefield

Superintendent Teresa Chaulk (WY), Superintendent Andrea Castañeda (OR) and Superintendent Anna Stubblefield (KS) selected as 2026 Equity Warriors!

We are honored to recognize these trailblazers for their unwavering commitment to educational equity and social justice.” — Dr. Christina DeJesus Kishimoto, CEO, Voice4Equity

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an acknowledgment of dedication to education equity and justice, Voice4Equity , a national policy leadership organization, is pleased to announce the winners of this year's Annual Equity Awards. These awards spotlight the remarkable efforts of leaders in public education who are setting the standard for equity and social justice, ensuring every student has the opportunity to excel.The 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to Teresa Chaulk. Chaulk has led as Superintendent of Schools in Lincoln County School District 1 in Diamondville, WY for 19 years. At a time when the national average superintendency lasts just under three years, Chaulk's 19-year tenure represents extraordinary stability and commitment to her home community. Most importantly, Teresa is known in her community for always placing children at the center of her leadership decisions. She holds the distinction as the 2025 Wyoming State Superintendent of the Year. With expertise in special education, alternative education and public school funding, she has used that platform to advocate for equity policies that are responsive to the needs of all children.The Equity Warrior Award recognizes two outstanding superintendents who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to fostering inclusive educational environments:Andrea Castañeda, Superintendent, Salem-Keizer Public Schools, OR, has demonstrated a relentless commitment to leading educational systems toward equity. She is a true champion ensuring all learners have the opportunity to excel, to be seen and to be heard. Andrea’s enduring commitment and transformative leadership have inspired many of her students and colleagues to lead boldly for social justice.Dr. Anna Stubblefield, Superintendent, Kansas City Kansas Public Schools (KCKPS), KS, has brought innovative solutions to create a learning environment where every student’s voice is heard and valued. She consistently centers student perspectives in decision-making, ensuring their experiences and ideas help shape the district’s direction. Anna’s leadership is grounded in an equity-driven approach to student success.“Their impact on students and communities exemplifies the essence of the Equity Warrior and Lifetime Achievement Awards, in their persistent efforts toward creating a more just and inclusive society,” said Dr. Alicia Thompson, Committee Chair, Equity Warrior Awards Congratulations to the awardees for their incredible achievements and for setting a high standard of policy leadership and commitment to equity in education! Voice4Equity looks forward to recognizing these exemplary leaders at the When Women Lead education summit taking place in Vancouver, Washington June 18 - 20, 2026.About Voice4EquityFounded in 2021 by Dr. Christina DeJesus Kishimoto, Voice4Equity is a national organization committed to promoting culturally responsive leadership and increasing diverse representation at the education policy table. Dr. Kishimoto served as State Superintendent in the Hawaii Department of Education and as a district Superintendent in Gilbert, Arizona and in Hartford, Connecticut.

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