USA Prime Sports Announces Strategic Partnership with Baseline

USA Prime Baseball Facility

Facility Management Software Partnership Strengthens Operational Excellence Across National Network

Our software lets their facility operators focus on what matters: developing athletes and growing their program.” — Eli Herrick, Founder & CEO of Baseline

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Prime Sports today announced a new national partnership with Baseline, naming the facilities management platform an official USA Prime National Partner. The partnership supports USA Prime’s continued focus on operational excellence by providing facility operators across its national network with a modern, all-in-one software solution built specifically for sports facilities.To support the long-term success of USA Prime programs, the organization is partnering with Baseline, a platform designed by baseball and softball veterans to elevate facility operations and reduce administrative burden across programs of all sizes.Through the partnership, Baseline helps USA Prime organizations streamline scheduling and payments, improve overall operational efficiency, and unlock new revenue opportunities, all while maintaining a professional, scalable operating model.“This partnership gives our organizations access to best-in-class operational tools without adding overhead,” said Brandon Shangraw, CEO of USA Prime Sports. “Baseline allows our national partners managing facilities to focus more on development, growth, and the athlete experience, which directly aligns with what USA Prime is building nationally.”USA Prime has built its reputation as one of the largest and most respected youth baseball organizations in the United States, with over a thousand teams competing nationally under a unified standard. The partnership with Baseline reflects USA Prime’s strategy of aligning with partners that deliver real financial and operational value to its programs.“USA Prime is a nationally recognized brand whose success and professionalism speak for themselves, and we’re proud to partner with them,” said Eli Herrick, Founder and CEO of Baseline. “They have hundreds of teams across the country and hold the highest standard when it comes to the facilities supporting them. We share that same standard—which is why this partnership is a great fit. Our software lets their facility operators focus on what matters: developing athletes and growing their program.”The partnership reinforces USA Prime’s broader mission of raising the standard for the athlete experience by strengthening the infrastructure that supports programs behind the scenes.Facility operators and organizations interested in learning more about USA Prime’s national network and partnership opportunities can visit www.usaprime.com . To explore how Baseline helps modern sports facilities streamline operations and grow revenue, visit www.baselinepro.com About USA Prime SportsFounded in 2017, USA Prime is one of the largest and most respected youth baseball organizations in the United States, with regional programs and national teams competing at the highest levels of amateur baseball and softball. The organization is dedicated to elite player development, competitive excellence, and providing athletes with a clear pathway to collegiate and professional opportunities. Known for its championship culture, professional operations, and nationwide scouting and development platform, USA Prime continues to build a best-in-class national experience for athletes and families across the country.For more information about USA Prime, please visit www.usaprime.com About BaselineBaseline is the complete management platform built from the ground up for sport facilities. Scheduling, payments, memberships, marketing, website creation, and more all live in one place, enabling sport facility owners to run their entire business from a single login. With transaction-based pricing that saves facilities thousands annually and AI-powered features that give trainers their time back, Baseline helps owners spend less time on admin work and more time with their athletes.Learn more at www.baselinepro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.