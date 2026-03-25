Resell CNC Auctions Complete Automated Die-Casting Plant With Over $6 Million in Never-Installed 2021 Equipment

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resell CNC Auctions Complete Automated Die-Casting Plant Featuring Over $6 Million in Never-Installed 2021 Manufacturing EquipmentLive Webcast Auction Set for March 26, 2026 — A Rare Turnkey Acquisition Opportunity in Central FloridaResell CNC Auctions, America's trusted source for CNC machinery auctions, has announced a landmark auction event: the complete sale of a fully automated die-casting plant located in Central Florida. The auction is scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET. Full details, registration, and bidding are available at auction.resellcnc.com The sale represents one of the most significant industrial liquidation events of 2026, encompassing more than $6 million in never-installed, 2021-vintage manufacturing equipment offered in turnkey, fully operational condition. With over 115 catalogued lots spanning die-casting machines, presses, machine tools, injection molding equipment, material handling systems, and support assets, this auction presents a rare opportunity to acquire an entire production-ready manufacturing operation in a single event.What's on OfferThe auction catalog includes a comprehensive cross-section of never installed industrial assets suited to manufacturers looking to launch or scale operations immediately:• (2) Shibura Die-Casting Machines• (4) Fanuc Robodrills with 4th Axis• (18) Fanuc Robots• 100+ additional lots of support equipmentAll equipment was manufactured in 2021 and has never been placed into service, representing exceptional value for buyers seeking late-model assets without the depreciation of prior use.A Rare Turnkey OpportunityUnlike piecemeal liquidations, this auction offers the unique ability to acquire a complete die-cast process from start to finish — fully automated and never commissioned — from a single event. For manufacturers, OEMs, and industrial investors, the ability to source an entire coordinated die-casting operation in one purchase is extraordinarily uncommon in today's equipment market.How to BidThe auction will be conducted as a live webcast event. Interested parties are encouraged to register early and review the full equipment catalog in advance of the auction date. Learn more about this opportunity at auction. resellcnc.com Auction DetailsDate Thursday, March 26, 2026Time 11:00 AM ETFormat Live WebcastLocation Central FloridaCatalog & Registration auction.resellcnc.comEstimated Asset Value Over $6,000,000About Resell CNC AuctionsResell CNC Auctions is America's leading platform for used CNC machinery and industrial equipment auctions. With over 125 years of combined executive experience in buying, selling, and auctioning machine tools and metalworking equipment, Resell CNC has mastered the art of connecting serious industrial buyers with high-quality surplus assets. Learn more at resellcnc.com.

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