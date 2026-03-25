Guru Krupa Foundation Supports Akshaya Patra Foundation’s Mid-Day Meal Program in Pondicherry

Akshaya Patra USA x Guru Krupa Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA announces the implementation of a generous grant from Guru Krupa Foundation Inc.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA is proud to announce the implementation of a generous grant from Guru Krupa Foundation Inc. , supporting the provision of nutritious mid-day meals for 3,750 children in Pondicherry, India, for one year.As part of its mission to combat classroom hunger and support education, Akshaya Patra works to ensure that children receive reliable school meals that help them stay nourished, attend school regularly, and focus on learning. Through the support of Guru Krupa Foundation Inc., thousands of children in Pondicherry will benefit from daily nutritious meals during the project year.“We are deeply grateful to Guru Krupa Foundation Inc. for their generous support of this important initiative,” said Navin Goel, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA. “This partnership helps us provide nutritious meals to children in Pondicherry and reinforces our shared belief that no child’s education should be hindered by hunger.”Empowering Children in Pondicherry:-Beneficiaries: 3,750 children in Pondicherry, India-Duration: One year-Project Focus: Nutritious mid-day meals that support child nutrition and education-Implementation: Akshaya Patra Foundation in India, with expenditure responsibility through Akshaya Patra Foundation USACelebrating a Meaningful Collaboration:Guru Krupa Foundation Inc.’s support reflects a meaningful commitment to child nutrition, education, and community welfare. This partnership will help advance a shared vision of strengthening children’s futures through access to nutritious school meals.Mukund Padmanabhan, President of Guru Krupa Foundation Inc., said: “Guru Krupa Foundation Inc. believes that nutrition and education are essential to a child’s growth and future. We are pleased to support Akshaya Patra USA in helping provide midday meals to 3,750 children in Pondicherry, India.”Reflecting on ImpactDaily school meals can play a critical role in helping children attend school more consistently and learn with greater focus. Through this partnership, Akshaya Patra USA and Guru Krupa Foundation Inc. are helping create a stronger foundation for children in Pondicherry by supporting both nourishment and education.About Guru Krupa Foundation Inc.Guru Krupa Foundation Inc. is a philanthropic organization committed to supporting meaningful charitable initiatives, including projects in education, nutrition, and social welfare.About The Akshaya Patra Foundation USAThe Akshaya Patra Foundation USA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending classroom hunger and supporting children’s education by enabling access to nutritious school meals. For more information, please visit http://www.apusa.org

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