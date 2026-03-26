Economic Value of Family Caregiving in Maryland Reaches $24 Billion Annually, New AARP Report Shows

Unpaid family caregivers form the backbone of our long-term care system and are essential to helping millions of older adults live independently at home.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new AARP report finds that Maryland's 1.15 million family caregivers of adults over 18 contribute a combined 1.04 billion hours of care annually, work that would be valued at $24 billion per year if paid in the marketplace.Most of this work is unpaid, yet it forms the backbone of the nation’s long-term care system that is essential to helping millions of older adults live independently at home.Why it matters to Marylanders: Without family caregivers, many more vulnerable Marylanders would rely on expensive institutional care, driving significantly higher costs for taxpayers and public programs.“Family caregivers are a major economic force that fill critical gaps in our health care system.” said AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg. “The economic value they provide now exceeds $24 billion annually, yet this care often comes at significant cost to caregivers’ health and financial security, and well-being. AARP is elevating this important issue and fighting to save family caregivers time and money.”Key findings from the report – Valuing the Invaluable 2026 – include:• 1.15 million Marylanders are caregivers of adults, providing care for older parents, spouses, neighbors, and other loved ones, contributing 1.04 billion hours of care annually, work that would be valued at $24 billion per year if paid in the marketplace, based on a value of $22.89 per hour.• Across states, the estimated value of caregiving ranges from $14.12 per hour in Louisiana to $27.05 per hour in Washington, reflecting regional differences in wages and the cost of care.National Findings:• 59 million Americans are caregivers of adults, providing care for older parents, spouses, neighbors, and other loved ones, contributing 49.5 billion hours of care annually, work that would be valued at $1.01 trillion per year if paid in the marketplace, based on a value of $20.41 per hour.• The 49.5 billion hours of care provided each year is the equivalent of nearly 24 million full-time workers, roughly 17% of the entire U.S. full-time workforce.• The value of family caregiving exceeds total federal, state, and local Medicaid spending nationwide, and almost doubles all out-of-pocket health care spending.Caregiving has become more demanding and complex as chronic illnesses rise and more care shifts into homes:• Family caregivers are spending more time providing care, averaging 27 hours each week.• More than half, 57%, now provide high-intensity care, meaning that they spend more hours helping with daily tasks like bathing and dressing, as well as complex medical and nursing tasks like wound care and administering injections.AARP advocates at the federal and state levels for policies to save caregivers money, time, and get them the support they deserve, including by supporting:• At the federal level, the Credit for Caregiving Act, which would provide tax relief to family caregivers.• At the state level, HB 1280/SB 809: Supporting Our Caregiver Infrastructure, which would require state officials to conduct a feasibility study for establishing and operating a framework to identify strategies and solutions for family caregivers.Additionally, AARP Maryland is part of a 4-state pilot program, Caregiving in My Community, designed to identify ways to enhance and expand existing resources within local and state governments and formal and informal organizations across the state. AARP Maryland’s Family Caregiver Resource Guide helps family caregivers access key programs, services and agencies right in their community. Additionally, through its partnership with United Way Worldwide, caregivers can access local support services in 28 states by calling 211, including help finding in-home care, respite care, transportation, and other essential services. To find out more, visit www.aarp.org/caregiving

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