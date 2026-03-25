COPA90 And TikTok Announce Strategic Soccer Content Partnership

Partnership Delivers Fan-First Branded Content for Global Soccer Audiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COPA90 , the world’s leading fan-first soccer media company, today announced a strategic partnership with TikTok to collaborate on soccer content creation and brand storytelling across the platform.The partnership brings together TikTok’s unparalleled global audience with COPA90’s deep soccer expertise, unrivalled creator network, and vertical storytelling capabilities to help brands show up authentically, where they are most engaged.The collaboration will focus on the world outside the 90 minutes - exploring fandom, fan culture, play, food, and travel through platform-native content and creator-first formats.Simon Joyce, Chief Business Officer and President, North America at COPA90, said: “The beautiful game lives in culture and in communities 365 days a year, 24/7. This partnership allows us to lean fully into our DNA, empowering creators to tell original stories and forge new experiences in ways that feel authentic, expressive, and deeply connected to the people who matter most - the fans.TikTok has always been the platform for expression, joy, and community. Together, we're uniquely positioned to help brands create moments that resonate authentically with the most passionate, engaged fans in sports."COPA90 will oversee end-to-end creative development and production, leveraging fan insight and deep cultural expertise to craft content that captures the energy, emotion and community that defines soccer fandom. Select content will also be published across COPA90's TikTok channel, which has garnered 250M views at an average 8% engagement rate over the last 12 months alone.What the Partnership Offers BrandsFor brands looking to connect with soccer audiences, the partnership provides:- Specialist Creative Expertise: Platform-native soccer content developed by some of the game’s most innovative creators and storytellers- Cultural Credibility: A trusted voice in soccer culture with deep connections to global fan communities on one of the world’s fastest-growing platforms- Creator-First Approach: Access to COPA90’s creator network and expertise in authentic influencer collaboration- Full-Service Execution: End-to-end creative, production, and publishing capabilities from concept to deliveryABOUT COPA90COPA90 is a world-class fan-first soccer media company. We tell authentic, impactful stories that matter.There's the game, and then there's everything around it – the colour and conversation beyond the 90 minutes. That's our field, that's where we play.In North America, that field is a vibrant, fragmented patchwork of diverse cultures and experiences. The American soccer experience isn't singular – it's a poly-cultural tapestry that creates a unique expression of the world's game. While traditional media sees fragmentation as a challenge, we see opportunity. We rise above the noise to connect the disconnected with storytelling that resonates regardless of team, game format, or national shirt. We've been pioneering fan engagement since 2012 with content and experiences that win hearts as well as awards. While broadcasters point cameras at stars on pristine turf, we put ours in the hands of creators across the continent – building meaningful connections that cut across diverse soccer cultures.We believe that as the way fans consume soccer evolves, so too must the ways we connect with them.This is COPA90. Fans First. AlwaysMedia Contact: simon.joyce@copa90.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.