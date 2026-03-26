Brew Shockalaka Secures Strategic Equity Partnership with Gaming Industry Veteran Stephen A. Crystal of SCCG Management

Zero-Sugar Nootropic RTD Coffee Brand Expands with SCCG Into Casino, Tribal Gaming, and Hospitality Channels Through 30-Year Gaming Powerhouse

With our partnerships across casinos, leagues, and entertainment venues, we see Brew Shockalaka as a natural fit to elevate engagement in some of the most dynamic environments in the world.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero-Sugar Nootropic RTD Coffee Brand Expands Into Casino, Tribal Gaming, and Hospitality Channels Through 30-Year Gaming Powerhouse

Las Vegas – Brew Shockalaka, the zero-sugar nootropic RTD coffee alternative positioned as “Coffee Evolved,” today announced a formal equity and advisory partnership with Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, the gaming industry’s leading global advisory and business development firm. Crystal joins the Schockalaka Brands, LLC advisory team as an equity partner, bringing with him more than 30 years of industry relationships, a global network spanning tribal gaming, commercial casino operators, hospitality groups, and professional sports leagues, and a direct pipeline to some of the most high-traffic, captive-audience venues in North America.

[Quote – Chuck Lechtman, Investor Relations, Schockalaka Brands, LLC]

The partnership marks a significant commercial inflection point for Brew Shockalaka, which launched in August 2025 and has already secured placement in more than 700 specialty gym retail doors, alongside active DTC, Amazon, and TikTok Shop channels. The SCCG relationship opens a new category of distribution entirely: casino floors, tribal gaming properties, sportsbooks, hospitality lounges, and entertainment venues where functional, zero-sugar beverages have historically been underserved.

[Quote – Max Fairchild, CEO, Schockalaka Brands, LLC]

“We are thrilled to be partnering with SCCG Management! We feel that our product offering aligns perfectly giving a healthier and more energetic option than traditional high sugar RTD coffee options with lackluster ingredient profiles and mellow branding.”

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

As an equity partner, Crystal will serve in a formal advisory capacity, guiding Brew Shockalaka’s channel expansion strategy into casino and hospitality environments, leveraging SCCG’s sponsorship relationships, and supporting introductions to tribal gaming operators, hotel and resort groups, and event venue networks where high-energy, performance-focused beverages align with an engaged adult consumer audience.

SCCG’s 130+ client partner ecosystem and weekly newsletter reaching more than 40,000 gaming industry professionals creates immediate earned media and commercial reach for Brew Shockalaka that would otherwise take years to develop independently. The firm maintains active relationships with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, and Hendrick Motorsports, and works closely with major sportsbook operators including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, and tribal casinos nationwide.

[Quote – Stephen Crystal, CEO, SCCG Management]

“Brew Shockalaka is exactly the kind of innovation we look for—high-quality, forward-thinking, and purpose-built for the evolving convergence of gaming, hospitality, and sports entertainment,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG. “As these industries continue to merge, there’s a clear shift toward products that enhance energy, focus, and overall experience. With our partnerships across casinos, leagues, and entertainment venues, we see Brew Shockalaka as a natural fit to elevate engagement in some of the most dynamic environments in the world.”

ABOUT BREW SHOCKALAKA

Brew Shockalaka is a zero-sugar nootropic RTD coffee alternative delivering 200mg naturally-sourced caffeine, 100mg CognatiQ coffee cherry extract, L-theanine, N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine, and 800mg+ electrolytes in 45 calories per 11 fl oz can. Available in Maple Cinnamon Donut, Salted Caramel, and Cafe Mocha, the brand is keto, gluten-free, and dairy-free. Brew Shockalaka is sold at brewshock.com, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and in specialty gym retail including EOS Fitness, Crunch Fitness, Fitness Connection, OneLife Fitness, and Gold’s Gym locations nationwide.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. For more information visit sccgmanagement.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.