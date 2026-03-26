NeuroKaire Cleared in 49 of 50 States, So Physicians Can See Which Antidepressants Best Fit Each Patient's Biology

The Company's Breakthrough Test Evaluates How a Wide Panel of Antidepressants Affect Each Patient's Brain, Supporting Smarter Prescribing Decisions

KEARNY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroKaire, a leader in precision psychiatry, has now received CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment) certification, allowing the company to offer its clinical testing services to patients and physicians in 49 of 50 states (pending New York). The certification clears the way to end a long process of trial and error for patients trying to find the best antidepressants the only way they can: by testing them one at a time. Now, NeuroKaire’s blood-based test BrightKaire can support physicians in their antidepressant-prescription choice for individual patients experiencing major depressive disorder (MDD), before prescribing one.

Only one-third of depressed individuals find relief from the first medication they try. Patients can wait as long as 12 weeks to determine if a drug works, while experiencing side effects. From there, they are often prescribed a new dose or drug and wait another 6 - 12 weeks to evaluate the results. This process can extend over months or even years, prolonging the symptoms of their depression until they eventually find one that works (or doesn't. This trial-and-error process has become common because everyone responds differently to drugs based on their unique biology and the effects the drug has on their brain cells, or neurons. And currently, physicians don’t have a way to determine which drug is most effective for each person’s biology.

NeuroKaire has introduced a new method to address this challenge, based on brain cells' responses to medications, alongside information about how they are processed by the liver. The BrightKaire test involves a simple blood test, accessible at home or at Quest Labs. Scientists in NeuroKaire's lab then use Nobel-Prize winning technology to reprogram the patient's blood cells into stem cells (cells that can take on any role depending on the environment they are exposed to). Since depression affects the brain, they turn these stem cells into neurons that match those in the patient's frontal cortex, a region key to depression and drug response. These neurons are then exposed to a large panel of commonly prescribed antidepressants to simulate how the patient’s brain would react to them taking the drug.

For patients trying their first antidepressant, this process removes years of guesswork and helps them find the right medication that improves their quality of life more quickly. Additionally, for patients who have already tried several medications and are trying to find one that works, the process can speed up their timeline to relief.

Unlike pharmacogenetics companies that look at how a patient’s liver metabolizes a drug, NeuroKaire’s novel approach measures neuroplasticity–the biological mechanism underlying antidepressant response. The company’s proprietary AI platform analyzes how the patient’s brain would respond to each drug, then ranks the medications from those that induce the most neuroplasticity to those that induce the least. The patient and physician ultimately receive a report outlining the medications with the strongest effect on the patient's neurons, helping guide treatment decisions from the outset.

"People with depression are already suffering, so the last thing they should have to endure is up to two years cycling through medications that don't work,” said Dr. Talia Cohen Solal, CEO at NeuroKaire. “For the first time, we can look at a patient's brain cells and tell their doctor how they will be affected before they take a single pill–or begin to test new ones. This approach enables evidence-based mental health prescriptions for the first time."

CLIA certification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is required by federal law for any laboratory that performs clinical testing on human specimens. It sets strict standards for patient safety and without it, a lab cannot legally provide tests in the United States. NeuroKaire is actively pursuing the necessary approvals to collect specimens in New York, which requires additional laboratory licensing requirements beyond the federal CLIA program.

Patients can access the test through a prescribing clinician or contact NeuroKaire directly to be connected with a partnering physician.

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About NeuroKaire

NeuroKaire delivers personalized medicine recommendations to optimize treatment for psychiatric and neurological diseases. Using blood samples, combined with a patients' genetic background, NeuroKaire identifies optimal drug therapy for individuals. Its breakthrough approach opens the door to faster treatment, fewer side effects, lower dosing and the elimination of arduous trial-and-error treatment protocols. NeuroKaire also enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to bring precision medicine into drug development throughout the developmental pipeline across psychiatry and neurology. For more information visit NeuroKaire.com.

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